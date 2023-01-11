Get cash back on your online purchases with Picodi

Picodi Cashback is now live and makes it easy to make money while shopping online.

This free service gives you money back for every online purchase you make from over 90 stores, including:

Mr Price

Asos

Nike

Uber Eats

Aliexpress

As a new Picodi Cashback user, you will get 15% cashback on your first purchase. Thereafter, you will get 3%-10% back on all further purchases – depending on the amount spent and the store you are shopping at.

This is possible thanks to Picodi earning a commission for each user who makes a purchase using its service, and Picodi sharing this commission with its users.

How Picodi works

You can sign up for Picodi’s Cashback service through its website, iOS and Android apps, or Chrome extension.

Using the service is completely free and couldn’t be easier. Simply visit Picodi.com with the Picodi Chrome extension installed and click on the store you want to shop at.

You will be redirected to the store’s website and can add the items you would like to purchase to your basket.

Once you’ve made your purchase, the cash you receive back will be sent to your PayPal or Binance Account – with a minimum withdrawal requirement of R400.

If you want to make sure you maximise your savings, install the Picodi Chrome extension, as it will notify you whenever Picodi’s Cashback service can be used for a purchase.

Get even more money

Picodi Cashback is not the only way you can save with Picodi.

Its website offers promo codes for an extensive range of partners, too, including Nike, Mr Price, Uber Eats, AVIS, and many more.

These promo codes can be used in conjunction with Picodi Cashback for up to double the savings.

Great news is that if you install the Picodi Chrome plugin, these promo codes will be added automatically when you shop at a Picodi partner. Alternatively, you can copy these codes manually from the Picodi website and submit them at checkout.

You can also get extra value through referrals – both the inviter and the invitee get R40 if the invitee makes a purchase with Picodi. The current record holder has earned over R8,000 through referrals alone!

Make the most of Picodi’s savings when you shop online – create an account with Picodi today.