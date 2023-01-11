New Hisense 90-inch 4K Laser TV – Now available in South Africa

Hisense has launched its new 90-inch 4K Laser TV – the Hisense 90L5H – in South Africa.

This Laser TV lets you turn your living room into your own personal cinema thanks to its enormous screen and cutting-edge X-Fusion laser technology, which guarantees a cinematic viewing experience.

This is possible thanks to X-Fusion being meticulously researched and designed to provide exquisite sharpness, clarity, and realism – allowing all 8.3 million pixels in your 4K content to shine.

X-Fusion also uses low blue light technology , along with Hisense’s Ambient Light Rejection screen, to let viewers watch their favourite content for hours without eyestrain.

The Ambient Light Rejection screen is designed to boost image brightness and keep colours from appearing washed out, too.

This translates to 2,100 lumens and 350 nits – so you don’t need to kill the lights to get a great viewing experience.

Immersive viewing

The Hisense 90L5H boasts a range of premium TV features that work with its X-Fusion projection technology for the ultimate viewing experience.

These features include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which support high-quality HDR viewing and a multidimensional audio experience, respectively.

Smooth motion technology then leverages motion enhancement to improve the smoothness of your picture, particularly when watching fast-action content like video games and sports.

If you really want to step things up, you can take full advantage of various pre-set viewing modes, including:

Sports Mode – Maximises the use of smooth motion technology.

– Maximises the use of smooth motion technology. Auto-Low Latency Mode (ALLM) – Automatically detects when you’re using a next-gen gaming console and provides lag-free gameplay.

– Automatically detects when you’re using a next-gen gaming console and provides lag-free gameplay. Filmmaker Mode – Deactivates picture and motion settings to ensure you watch films the way the creators intended.

Thanks to its ultra-short throw projection technology, the 90L5H is also easy to set up in any space and lets you project accurately onto your screen from just 16.7cm away.

The VIDAA advantage

Another great benefit of owning the Hisense 90L5H is the intuitive VIDAA U6 operating system.

VIDAA is designed to be simple to use and provides access to an extensive range of popular apps – including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, SABC+, BritBox, Showmax, and many more.

You can also control these apps and the Laser TV using VIDAA Voice. Simply press the mic button on your remote and tell your TV what you want it to do.

Alternatively, the remote has a selection of buttons dedicated to specific streaming platforms – letting you access your favourite content in just one click.

The Hisense 90L5H is now available in South Africa now – and you can click here to learn more about this Laser TV.