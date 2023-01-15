Huge growth for South African software development company Codehesion

South African software development company Codehesion has achieved huge growth over the past year, more than doubling its revenue and staff size.

This growth was driven by Codehesion taking on multiple new clients and a range of mobile app and software development projects.

Codehesion founder and CEO Hector Beyers said key highlights from the past year were:

Taking on multiple new major development projects.

Doubling their staff size.

Growing revenue by 250%.

Beyers said 2023 looks to be another excellent year for the company, and they predict strong growth and client acquisition.

About Codehesion

Codehesion is an award-winning South African software development company that produces world-class work for its clients.

Its areas of expertise include custom software development, mobile application development, design, maintenance, project management, team augmentation, and training.

To ensure it delivers exceptional work to its clients at all times, it only employs highly-skilled and experienced software engineers, computer scientists, and project managers who specialise in their respective fields.

The result is a long list of satisfied clients – including market leaders Woolworths, Leroy Merlin, Peermont Global, Marcura, Poynting, and Nology – and Codehesion winning multiple awards for its work.

Its most prestigious awards are a 2022 MTN Business App of the Year Award and two awards at the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards.

Free consultation with Codehesion

Codehesion makes it easy for companies to learn more about the services it offers through a free consultation process.

This consultation will allow Codehesion to assess your requirements and provide insights into the scope of work required, the predicted timelines, and expected costs.

For a risk-free consultation – contact Codehesion here.