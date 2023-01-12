How African markets will benefit from MTN Group’s partnership with Microsoft

MTN Group has combined forces with Microsoft through a strategic alliance that will bring huge benefits to African markets.

This partnership will unlock value and technological growth for MTN Group’s clients that will help them foster economic prosperity throughout the continent.

“At MTN Business, we see a lot of potential for growth in the African market,” said Dr Nkosi Kumalo, General Manager for ICT Products and Capability at MTN Business.

“This agreement will accelerate value creation and provide support at the government, business, and customer level thanks to the versatility of Microsoft’s platforms.”

African market benefits

MTN recognises that Africa’s connectivity is reliant upon strategic and global partnerships, which is why it has formed an alliance with an international tech giant like Microsoft.

This partnership will bring economic growth to African markets through improved infrastructure that is desperately needed on a continent where only 20% of people have access to both a smartphone and a computer, according to a study by the University of Cape Town.

“MTN partnered with Microsoft as part of its Ambition 2025 goals, which state that everybody deserves the benefit of a digitally-connected lifestyle,” said Vaughn Naidoo, General Manager for B2B Technology COE at MTN South Africa.

Working together

Samer Abu-Ltaif, Corporate Vice-President and President of Microsoft Middle East and Africa, echoed these sentiments – stating that Microsoft’s partnership with MTN Group will empower and enable future growth in Africa through the joint development of innovative solutions.

These joint projects will be supported by Microsoft’s upskilling of MTN Group employees in a broad range of Microsoft tools.

This upskilling, combined with MTN’s well-established presence across major African markets, will allow Microsoft’s solutions to be easily distributed to businesses of all sizes – including SMEs.

The local SME segment is hugely important to MTN, and the company’s extensive experience with small businesses across Africa will be vital to ensuring they can take maximum advantage of what both MTN and Microsoft have to offer.

