Traditional IT networking infrastructure is holding your business back

At Tangent Solutions, we understand the importance and positive impact of Software Defined Networking (SDN) infrastructure in relation to connecting business solutions, people, and customers.

SDN is a modern approach to IT networking infrastructure that, when architected correctly, delivers beneficial business results, and overcomes traditional network issues.

Traditional IT networking issues that may be familiar to businesses include underperforming networks that lead to failures in application performance, poor elasticity, as well as lack of network control and visibility.

A well-engineered SDN allows businesses to ‘right size’ their provisioning, maximise resilience, deliver traffic engineering, network automations, and integrations.

Moreover, the cloud-based network dashboard enables proactive control and management on a more granular level than traditional networking, as well as the added value of network derived business data.

The Key to Software Defined Networking is Engineering

Architecting SDN requires varied techniques and a different approach to traditional networks.

It offers the ability to integrate into business systems, which is an integral part of engineering a future proof innovation platform from which a business can easily scale, as well as grow solution integrations.

Traditional networking architectures are frequently incorrectly provisioned, they often have underutilised capacity, and the management of the system is tedious, complex, as well as manual. In part, configuration complexity and engineering enable a level of network resilience, as well as control, on a network that lacks essential visibility.

The complexity and configuration of traditional networking infrastructures make scaling harder and more costly.

Furthermore, this complexity requires increased resourcing to manage as well as maintain. A major pain point is troubleshooting, as it is a manually intensive task which requires a lot of time.

SDN’s evolving principles around engineering networks mean businesses architect, configure and manage SDN differently. This surfaces a host of expertise, skills and true cost of ownership hurdles for businesses. Businesses can select to partner in this regard, either choosing a once-off project management consultation, alternatively, a business could opt for project management and ongoing support through contracting SDN as a Service.

Correctly Engineering SDN Requires Modernised Practices for a Competitive Advantage

Taking a modern approach to networking allows businesses to activate a competitive approach to work and business spaces.

This includes hybrid working, remote working as well as traditional office work, or the connecting of dispersed office locations.

In the modern world , SDN enables the connection of a range of data centres as well as offices across a vast expanse and topography to enable a myriad of devices in relation to various protocols.

The Value of Software Define Networking Delivers Far Reaching Benefits

SDN innovations are transforming wireless technology into digital innovation platforms.

Businesses need to plan for a future of increased wireless usage, protocols, and capabilities usage to support digital business.

According to Gartner, 50% of enterprise endpoints will utilise networking services to deliver capabilities beyond networking by 2025.

SDN informs the foundation for digital innovation in a number of ways. Location tracking and radar sensing can surface key insights about your audience versus the clientele and foot traffic. In turn, this could give you valuable information about your business location depending on the commodities sold. As the use cases for wi-fi grow, so do the infrastructure capabilities, however, this depends on the infrastructure’s ability to utilise these value adds. This is where the infrastructure’s potential in terms of integrations, tagging, policies, protocols (think IoT devices), as well as automation are important for business.

Engineering a scalable and ‘right sized’ SDN requires expertise and skills.

Moreover, the integration of the infrastructure into business solutions needs strategic alignment, planning and delivery.

