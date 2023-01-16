Reduce your IT expenses: How to flex IT costs while investing in the best end-user devices

How often do you audit your IT assets and operations?

Technology today isn’t what it used to be, which means we need to up the ante in selecting our resources. However, choosing company end-user devices is a risky exercise. After all, business success doesn’t just rely on employee productivity but device reliability as well.

An IT toolkit requires capabilities that align with daily operations, from robust internal processors to basic CRM software, internet connectivity, device mobility, cybersecurity – you name it. But with endless possibilities come the confusion and angst of, “What if I don’t make the right choice?”

Fortunately, there’s a list of ways you can reduce IT costs while getting the best devices for your business and keeping your data safe. Three birds, one stone.

Here’s how:

1. The end-user device partnership is key

With so many options available, how do you know which is the best for your business? Consider what hasn’t worked in the past, how your business has evolved, and how it’ll change in future. Once you’ve eliminated failed prior experiences, compare two or more options based on cost-efficiency, reliability, security, and ease of use.

Before you make your final decision, map out your team’s requirements and try to align what you need with what you’re going for – almost like a puzzle.

If the puzzle pieces fit, you’re on the right track.

2. Automate, save time and money, repeat

Sit back and think about the admin holding you back from more important tasks. Now, imagine a desk with no paperwork or files. It’s not impossible; all you need is automation.

Automation lets you and your employees ditch the paperwork and focus on value-added tasks that matter. Let the pros handle what they’re good at while technology tackles the mundane, time-consuming tasks faster and more accurately.

3. Try the cloud

Cloud applications, or Software as a Service (SaaS), enable flexible working environments, giving scalability, accessibility, cost-effectiveness, automation, and security – all of which are necessary to run a modern, successful business.

Tech tips aside, making any operational switch is complex and requires a carefully developed strategy.

That is why Numata and Dell are joining forces to give your business the best value for your money while ensuring your company and customer data remain secure. As a Dell Platinum Partner, Numata has the know-how and expertise to configure and optimise Dell solutions.

See where modern technology can take you with Numata and Dell.

