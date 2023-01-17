HUAWEI Cloud launches third AZ in South Africa

HUAWEI Cloud has officially launched the third AZ in the South Africa region – a significant contribution by the global tech giant to local digital infrastructure development.

Stone He, President of HUAWEI Cloud Southern Africa Region, said, “Over the past four years, HUAWEI Cloud has invested more than R3.5 billion in local infrastructure in South Africa, including ultra-large cloud data centres, networks, and services.”

“This year, HUAWEI Cloud will keep making efforts with partners to promote the digital transformation of South Africa.”

Accelerating digital transformation

HUAWEI Cloud is the first international public cloud service provider to build local data centres in South Africa, and by using the 3AZ architecture, HUAWEI Cloud has launched security, AI, and big data services locally.

HUAWEI Cloud’s AZ is designed to meet the needs of government, finance, Internet, and multinational enterprises, who require stability, reliability, security, trustworthiness, and sustainable innovation.

HUAWEI Cloud’s launch of this AZ also aligns with its commitment to building a “Global one network” that facilitates “Everything as a Service.”

This is proven by the fact that, as of the end of December 2022, HUAWEI Cloud had 29 regions and 70 AZs worldwide.

Why HUAWEI Cloud

Advanced features of the HUAWEI Cloud service include:

Security compliance: Data is stored in the datacentre in South Africa, which meets the requirements of national sovereignty, data not going abroad, and personal privacy data protection.

Flexible business model: A competitive approach to pricing without compromise on technology, and free POC test vouchers and migration support are provided to customers and partners.

Local technical support: Use the unified technical support hotline and ticket system to use cloud services distributed worldwide, obtain technical support in local languages, and even provide enterprise-level local technical support services.

Training and certification: Free training for partners and customers' technical personnel. Any customer/partner who passes the HUAWEI Cloud HCIA/HCIP certification exam will be rewarded with incentives.

By cooperating with global partners, HUAWEI Cloud continues to build its global cloud network – avoiding the impact of regional differences while helping clients to reduce their operating costs and accelerate their business development.

Case study – Media industry

One example of the benefits of HUAWEI Cloud is in the media industry.

Thanks to HUAWEI’s global cloud service layout, media enterprises can provide HD live broadcast services across the globe.

HUAWEI’s global low-latency backbone network guarantees ultra-low-latency live broadcast services for these media enterprises.

Resources are dynamically allocated to adapt to broadcast needs quickly – ultimately helping media enterprises to give viewers the best experience possible.

Choose HUAWEI

The mission of HUAWEI Cloud is to make the cloud ubiquitous, make intelligence ubiquitous, and build a cloud foundation for the intelligent world.

HUAWEI Cloud will cultivate the fertile soil of the South Africa region, enable customers, partners, and developers with cloud-native technologies, and enable the digital transformation of thousands of industries.

Click here to start your HUAWEI Cloud journey.