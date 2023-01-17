Start 2023 in a job you enjoy – Join Broad Media

If you want to work for a company which values you and provides a job you look forward to going to every day, then Broad Media is the place for you.

Broad Media is South Africa’s leading independent online media company, and owns several of the largest and most influential news websites in South Africa.

This includes BusinessTech, MyBroadband, TopAuto, and Daily Investor.

Broad Media also runs the highly-successful online business talk shows What’s Next with Aki and Business Talk with Michael Avery.

The key to Broad Media’s success is its people, who are the most valued assets in the business.

We ensure we always provide an excellent work environment, the room to learn and grow in your career, and competitive salaries and bonuses.

The result is a happy and productive team – which we are growing in 2023.

Work at Broad Media

Broad Media has multiple positions available across its divisions.

This includes excellent opportunities in the following roles:

These positions are based at Broad Media’s head office in Centurion, Gauteng.

Start 2023 in a job you enjoy – apply to work at Broad Media today.