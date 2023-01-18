Daily Investor – Your source of investment news and analysis

Daily Investor is South Africa’s preferred investment news and analysis platform.

It has grown significantly since it was launched by Broad Media on 1 August 2022 and now attracts over 350,000 South African fund managers, analysts, and investors to its site each month.

This growth means that Daily Investor is now the South African investment community’s premier source of the latest news, investing insights, and financial data.

You will find three main types of content on Daily Investor:

Daily Investor provides a fresh perspective on large, medium, and small-cap companies that are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Readers can read about international stocks – particularly US equities – as well as insight into macroeconomic events that have an effect on markets.

Daily Investor publishes regular feature articles, including stock picks from investing experts and performance tracking of the country’s most prominent investors and analysts.

Huge demand

Daily Investor’s readership and engagement numbers show that its content is in high demand from South Africa’s investment community.

It now boasts:

Over 350,000 visitors per month.

visitors per month. 38,000 newsletter subscribers.

newsletter subscribers. 32,000 investors with personal accounts on Daily Investor.

To find out more about Daily Investor, contact Broad Media CCO Kevin Lancaster.