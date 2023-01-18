Industry-defining MSI RTX 40-Series laptops coming to South Africa soon

MSI’s recently-announced RTX 40-Series laptops will launch in South Africa at major retailers by the end of February.

These laptops boast the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs, which leverage NVIDIA’s ultra-efficient Ada Lovelace architecture to provide the best graphics performance in a consumer-grade GPU yet.

Creators will benefit from the highest levels of stability and performance across popular apps and software, and access exclusive AI-powered NVIDIA tools like Canvas and Broadcast.

Gamers can benefit from these graphics cards, too, as they provide vastly improved performance and support AI-powered DLSS 3 technology. This boosts frame rates and multiplies performance by up to 4x when compared to traditional rendering methods.

Alongside their RTX 40- Series GPUs, the new MSI laptops use Intel’s new 13th-gen processors, boasting vastly improved core counts and turbo frequencies.

This means users can expect an overall processing performance increase of up to 45% when using their favourite applications

New MSI laptops

This cutting-edge hardware from NVIDIA and Intel has allowed MSI to push the peak of performance and innovation to new limits with its extensive range of RTX 40-Series laptops.

Gamers will also benefit from the latest MSI thermal design standards – which see all heat pipes being redesigned to improve performance – while multiple model lines are available to suit your requirements and budget.

You can choose between:

Powerhouses like the Titan series, Raider GE series, and Vector GP series.

The sleek Stealth series.

Affordable gaming laptops like the Cyborg, Pulse, Katana, and Sword series.

Creators can then choose from a range of laptops that benefit from NVIDIA Studio certification and custom support for a comprehensive selection of the industry’s important creative applications.

This includes the ultimate MSI laptop range for creatives – the Creator Z Series.

These laptops use Vapor Chamber Cooler thermal design for superior performance and are touted by MSI to be the most powerful creator laptops on the market.

The Creator Z Series also supports the MSI Pen 2, a device that has 4,096 pressure levels and haptic feedback to make it feel like you’re writing on real paper.

If you need both power and portability, the Prestige series is another great choice. These laptops boast RTX 40-Series GPUs and up to the latest Intel Core i7 processors in a slim form factor.

In fact, the Prestige 13 Evo is the lightest laptop in the whole MSI series – weighing under 1kg – and is equipped with a 75Whrs battery that can last for up to 15 hours.

No matter your needs, MSI’s has the right RTX 40-Series laptop for you – so click here to learn more.