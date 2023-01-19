MBV IT opens doors for future tech leaders

Mubvumela Corporation trading as MBV IT, a leading South African technology company, is proud to announce the addition of four new interns to their team.

These interns will be joining the company’s Pluxnet division, which focuses on delivering broadband services to underserviced communities.

The interns will be working on a variety of projects, including expanding broadband access in underserviced areas, developing new technologies to improve internet speed and reliability, and enhancing the overall customer experience.

The addition of these interns is not only a great opportunity for them to gain valuable experience and build meaningful careers in the technology industry, but it also highlights the importance of job creation in South Africa.

With unemployment rates still high in the country, companies like MBV IT have a responsibility to create opportunities for young people and help them build the skills and experience they need to succeed in the workforce.

Pluxnet, Wholly owned by MBV IT, is a start-up focused on providing broadband services to underserviced communities, this is an important step in helping bridge the digital divide and giving people living in these areas access to the same resources and opportunities as those living in more urban areas.

According to the General Manager Of Pluxnet , Kgaugelo More, “The importance of providing this service is highlighted by the fact that it has a positive impact on the economy as a whole.

Having access to broadband services is crucial for businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, to be able to compete in the global market and for people to be able to access education and job opportunities online”

MBV IT is a full turnkey Managed Services ICT company that is owned and managed by young black women.

MBV IT currently provides ICT and Connectivity solutions for customers throughout South Africa.

MBV IT is an ICASA Individual ECNS (IECNS) and Individual ECS (IECS) license holder.

The success of MBV IT serves as an inspiration for other women to join the technology sector and take on leadership roles.

Being female owned not only brings diversity to the field but also brings new perspectives and ideas, leading to more innovation and progress.

For services enquiries MBV IT can be reached at www.mbvit.co.za and email on [email protected] and for Pluxnet services www.pluxnet.co.za and email on [email protected]

