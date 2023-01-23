Machine Dot Africa – The best place to Service your AM.CO.ZA machines

Machine Dot Africa is ready to help you with all your AM.CO.ZA machine-related needs and queries.

This business was formed recently to provide AM.CO.ZA customers with the expert tech support they require and offers various services – including installation, troubleshooting, maintenance, and repairs.

These services are offered for a range of AM.CO.ZA products, including:

The services offered by Machine Dot Africa are easily accessible as the company has communication channels both through its website and on WhatsApp.

If you’d prefer to get assistance face-to-face, you can also visit Machine Dot Africa at their new premises.

Machine Dot Africa Service Centre

The new Machine Dot Africa physical premises are located at 2 Makro Place, Sunnyrock, Germiston 1401, and boast an impressive roster of on-site services.

These services include:

Showcase and demo floor

Parts and spares warehouse

Service centre and workshop

Coffee shop with free WiFi

Expert assistance

Customers who take advantage of these services benefit from the service centre’s impressive 6,000 sqm floor space and the knowledgeable Machine Dot Africa staff – who are all ready and happy to assist you.

About AM.CO.ZA

AM.CO.ZA, which owns Machine Dot Africa, is a leading South African supplier of CNC routers, laser cutting and engraving machines, large-format printers, heat presses, and vinyl-cutting solutions for industrial applications.

Thanks to the quality of the products it offers, AM.CO.ZA has partnered with many international organisations.

If you’re interested in purchasing machinery from AM.CO.ZA, you can do so from its website BuyThis, which is available 24/7 and offers free shipping.

Once you’ve made your purchase, you won’t need to worry about installing, servicing, or repairing your equipment thanks to Machine Dot Africa.

You can learn more about what Machine Dot Africa has to offer here.