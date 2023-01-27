Stretch your finances with R500 Cash Advance from VodaLend

One of the most popular products on the VodaPay app, is the VodaLend Cash Advance – a product that provides you with an instant cash boost of between R50 and R500 to help you with a bit of cash while you wait for payday.

With affordable repayment terms and a seamless online application process, once your Cash Advance amount is approved, it is paid immediately into your VodaPay Wallet. Giving you the freedom to use the cash for a wide variety of purposes which are all accessible on the VodaPay app:

Buying prepaid electricity, airtime or data

Paying your municipal bill

Topping up your petrol

Sending money to friends and family anywhere in SA

You can choose to pay back your loan over 7, 14, 21, or 28 days.

Here is how you can apply for a Cash Advance through VodaPay:

Download VodaPay and register a profile for free here Scroll down and select “Cash Advance” on VodaPay Upload your most recent three months’ bank statement on the app with your internet banking credentials to get the loan approved If you qualify, you can select any amount from R50 to R500 – and get your Cash Advance instantly deposited into your VodaPay Wallet.

To take advantage of this service you must be an active user on the Vodacom network for at least six months.

Make your Cash Advance go further with amazing voucher discounts from leading brands in the country on the VodaPay app.

1. Fill up at bp with VodaPay and get 10% more fuel

2. Treat yourself to gourmet burgers, mouth-watering desserts and much more at Burger King and get up to 20% more value on any meal of your choice

3. Indulge in tasty pastas, wood-fired pizzas and fresh salads from Col’cacchio