What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou set for a bumper 2023

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is South Africa’s most popular technology talk show and is set for a bumper 2023.

The show has displayed consistent growth since it was launched in June 2020 and reached the milestone of 3 million views in late 2022.

2022 also saw What’s Next add a large list of top executives and experts to its already-impressive line-up of interviewees, which now includes prominent names such as:

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner

Openserve Chief Commercial Officer Phila Dube

LexisNexis South Africa CEO Videsha Proothveerajh

Supersonic MD Megan Nicholas

Bank Zero Cofounder Michael Jordaan

Big plans for 2023

2023 is set to be What’s Next’s biggest year yet, and more interviews are on the way for the show’s most popular series – such as What’s Next in Cloud, What’s Next in Security, and the broader What’s Next series.

Broad Media will also launch many new series featuring South Africa’s top executives speaking about the specific IT industry topics in which they are experts.

What’s Next producer, Weich Malan, said he is excited about what is in store for What’s Next in 2023.

“Companies, executives, and the South African IT community love the show, and we have lots of fun working with Aki and the guests,” said Malan.

What’s Next is available on several platforms, including:

