Showcase your company on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou

What’s Next is South Africa’s most popular technology talk show and has seen exceptional growth since its launch in 2020.

Last year, the online show reached the milestone of 3 million views, and according to the 2022 Spotify Wrapped summary, What’s Next is in the top global 30% of podcasts on the platform.

It is hosted by popular media personality Aki Anastasiou and features top executives and business leaders from the most influential tech companies in South Africa.

These guests have included:

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner

Openserve CCO Phila Dube

LexisNexis South Africa CEO Videsha Proothveerajh

Supersonic MD Megan Nicholas

Bank Zero Co-Founder Michael Jordaan

Showcase your company

MyBroadband makes it easy for companies and their executives to get featured on the show.

You can choose between:

Executive Interview Packages

Season Sponsorships

All What’s Next interviews are published on the What’s Next website, MyBroadband, YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify. This helps you reach an engaged audience.

A season sponsorship provides the participating company with even more exclusive brand exposure across both the What’s Next and MyBroadband platforms.

If you’d like to showcase your company to What’s Next’s audience, you can contact the MyBroadband marketing team here.