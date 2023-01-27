Showcase your company on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou

What’s Next is South Africa’s most popular technology talk show and has seen exceptional growth since its launch in 2020.
Last year, the online show reached the milestone of 3 million views, and according to the 2022 Spotify Wrapped summary, What’s Next is in the top global 30% of podcasts on the platform.
It is hosted by popular media personality Aki Anastasiou and features top executives and business leaders from the most influential tech companies in South Africa.
These guests have included:
- Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao
- Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub
- Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner
- Openserve CCO Phila Dube
- LexisNexis South Africa CEO Videsha Proothveerajh
- Supersonic MD Megan Nicholas
- Bank Zero Co-Founder Michael Jordaan
