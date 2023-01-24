ICASA invites tender applications for inquiry into TV subscription services

ICASA is seeking a service provider to help it conduct an inquiry into television subscription broadcasting services in South Africa.

The authority invites all interested parties to submit bids for this tender before the closing date of 03 February 2023 at 11:00.

The tender is for a period of 12 months, and interested parties can submit a bid to ICASA’s Bid Administration Office using the following methods:

There will be a non-compulsory Microsoft Teams briefing session on 27 January 2023 at 11:00 – details for this meeting can be requested using the above channels.

All relevant bid documents can then be attained at icasa.org.za.

Bidders should ensure that all bids are delivered on time and to the correct address, as late proposals will not be considered.

They should also ensure they are registered on the central supplier database with the National Treasury before submitting bids.

About ICASA

ICASA is the regulator of South Africa’s telecommunications and broadcasting sectors.

It was established in July 2000 and took over the functions of two previous regulators – the South African Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (SATRA) and the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA).

Its key functions are to:

Make regulations and policies that govern broadcasting and telecommunications.

Issue licenses to providers of telecommunication services and broadcasters.

Monitor the environment and enforce compliance with rules, regulations and policies.

Hear and decide on disputes and complaints brought by industry or members of the public against licensees.

Plan, control and manage the frequency spectrum, and

Protect consumers from unfair business practices, poor quality services and harmful or inferior products.

