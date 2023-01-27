AM.CO.ZA Becomes Leading DTF and UV-DTF Printing Supplier in South Africa

Demand for printed and branded fabrics and apparel is at an all-time high – and the best way to produce high-quality, robust prints is through Direct To Film (DTF) printing.

This technique uses a heat press or UV printer to transfer your designs directly onto your chosen material, making the process fast, simple, and clean.

You can get great heat presses – as well as software, ink, films, and powders – from leading large-format and cutting systems specialist AM.CO.ZA.

Direct To Film printing

To begin DTF printing, all you need is AcroRIP software, a DTF-ink capable printer, DTF Ink, DTF Films and adhesive powder, and your heat press – all of which are available from AM.CO.ZA.

First, you must print a white layer onto your DTF film and then print your image on top of that layer.

This is achieved using AcroRIP software and your DTF-ink capable printer – such as an Epson EcoTank Home and Office printer.

You then apply your DTF adhesive powder to prevent flaking, and your film will be ready to be pressed onto your material.

Professionals wanting to print large volumes can choose to use a heat press or a UV DTF printer from AM.CO.ZA to print onto their materials.

These bigger operations can also invest in larger printers and powder shakers – which is available from AM.CO.ZA. And new UV-DTF solution also on the way.

Alternatively, hobbyists can simply use an iron to transfer their image onto their material.

Each transfer method allows you to print onto various fabrics, including polyfabrics, cotton, and cotton-blend materials.

Benefits of DTF printing

The wide range of fabrics you can print on with DTF printing is just one of the many advantages of this process.

Compared to other traditional methods, it requires the lowest investment to start printing – especially you just need a home office printer to start.

This is an important consideration for anyone wanting to start their own small fabric printing business, and you can then invest in dedicated DTF printer with powder shaker once your business grows.

DTF printing is also cleaner than screen printing, with full colour printing.

This process is easy to repeat, too, meaning you can reproduce the same quality consistently for your customers.

To begin your DTF printing journey or improve your current operations, click here to find out more about Direct To Film printing from AM.CO.ZA.