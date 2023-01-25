Cudy routers by Scoop Distribution offer unbeatable value and features

Cudy is a manufacturer of a wide range of network solutions for end users, SMEs and ISPs. The line up consists of WiFi routers, mesh devices, LTE and PoE switch solutions, catering for a broad range of users from consumers to industry professionals.

What makes Cudy different?

There is no shortage of brands in the same space but Cudy offers unique features which simply aren’t available in similarly priced products. Due to their stand-out feature set, and extremely competitive price, we consider Cudy to be an unbeatable value solution.

Cudy Mesh

Cudy routers can mesh with each other without any complex repeater mode setup or dedicated mesh hardware. Although not unique to the brand, the simplicity and convenience to eliminate WiFi dead spots is worth a mention. Dedicated mesh hardware is also available in WiFi 5 & WiFi 6 kits for even easier deployment.

Security features

The router range supports cutting edge VPN technologies such as Wireguard and Zerotier which allows users to leverage modern tunneling protocols. They can act as either VPN clients or servers, adding a welcome layer of flexibility in their use.

In addition, Cudy routers can be configured using DNS over TLS (DoT) to encrypt outgoing requests, ensuring your traffic is kept private. They support Cloudflare, Google and Next DNS servers and admins have the ability to redirect internal DNS requests to their choice of server.

TR-069 supported routers

TR-069 is a protocol designed for ISPs to quickly and easily deploy and manage routers at scale. It’s designed to manage configuration, firmware updates and an array of other useful features by contacting an Auto-Configuration Server (ACS) hosted by the ISP.

This greatly reduces costs associated with rolling out devices and supporting routers already in the field. Cudy provides a generic TR-069 configuration, giving ISPs the ability to provide their own ACS.

OpenWRT support on select models

OpenWRT is a very popular open source Linux-based firmware which allows users to free themselves of the typical limitations in the router’s default firmware.

Not only does it offer more flexibility and customisation to the user, it’s also more resistant to vulnerabilities as it’s actively updated. It’s free to use and Cudy has made versions of OpenWRT available to flash your router if you choose to do so.

PoE Switches

Cudy’s PoE switch selection all include a watchdog feature to automatically reboot devices which become unreachable. This is particularly useful in surveillance networks where a CCTV camera becomes unresponsive saving significant time and effort not having to manually resolve the problem on-site.

In addition, they feature VLAN isolation and extended PoE up to 250m.

Cudy is an excellent addition to Scoop’s comprehensive networking product range and we are excited to include these products with their extensive value and leading edge feature set as a brand new alternative to the market.

To find out more about the brand check out scoop.co.za or reach out to our branches located in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Additionally, if you would like to attend a Product Hour for Cudy in February simply sign up to be a dealer and ask our team for details.