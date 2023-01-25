Hisense AX5100G 5.1 channel soundbar – An awesome audio experience

Hisense has launched two new soundbars – the AX3100G and AX5100G – in South Africa, and MyBroadband was lucky enough to test the top-end unit.

Hisense provided us with its powerful AX5100G Soundbar so we could experience the latest innovation in incredible sound quality the company has developed.

This system comprises four speakers set in the soundbar, two rear surround speakers, and a subwoofer that combine to deliver 5.1 channel surround sound in your TV room.

At MyBroadband, we have extensive experience setting up various sound systems and are well aware that this can be a tedious and frustrating process.

However, the Hisense AX5100G soundbar was the easiest and most straightforward system we’ve tried to date.

We placed the soundbar in front of our 75-inch TV with the rest of the speakers scattered across the cabinet, and all we had to do was plug in the power supplies and TV connection – and we were set.

Incredible audio experience

Once the setup was complete, we turned on our Hisense AX5100G soundbar and were immediately impressed with its audio quality.

The four speakers inside the soundbar combine with the two rear surround speakers and the 6.5-inch subwoofer to produce an awesome audio experience.

Every tone was clear and crisp – including accurate highs and booming lows. When we pumped up the volume, the 340-Watt system did not disappoint, either.

It projected a powerful, room-filling sound that made the quality of these speakers even more apparent.

We could also move the two rear surround speakers around easily, which enabled us to place them at the back of the room so we could experience the 5.1-channel surround sound.

The soundbar has several impressive technologies incorporated, too, This includes AI EQ Mode, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X, which worked together to automatically optimise the sound profile according to the content we were listening to.

This produced the perfect listening experience every time.

Features and connectivity

To access the Hisense AX5100G’s impressive audio quality, you can connect it to your TV wirelessly with Bluetooth 5.0, or through a selection of ports – including HDMI eARC, USB, optical, aux, and coaxial inputs.

We tried several connection options with our TV, and they all performed exceptionally well.

We were particularly impressed with Bluetooth 5.0, as it allowed us to connect a smartphone to play high-quality music while walking around the office – which will be great for entertaining guests at home.

It was also easy to choose between these inputs thanks to the Hisense AX5100G’s LED display on the soundbar.

This simple-to-use design combined with the Hisense AX5100G’s outstanding audio quality make it a must-have, so click here to find out more.