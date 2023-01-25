The Epson EcoTank range: your 2023 ‘lightbulb’ moment

While ongoing power outages and financial woes (hello, Janu-worry) have many South Africans more than a little stressed out, starting the new year off on a productive, happier note is still possible thanks to Epson’s EcoTank range.

Whether it’s back to school or the office (or the ‘home’ school and office), EcoTank printers are designed to make life easier, less costly and way more efficient.

That’s because Epson’s flagship printer range is fundamentally different to most printers – instead of cartridges, it features a large ink tank that is filled with ink from the included ink bottles.

And right now, you can order the Epson EcoTank range from leading online retailer takealot.com – choose from nationwide delivery to your door or collect from a Takealot Pickup Point near you.

With the Epson EcoTank range, you have enough ink to print up to 14,000 pages from the moment you unbox an EcoTank printer, saving both money and time. In fact, the EcoTank range saves users up to 90% in printing costs.

The setup is also simple, refilling is mess-free and offers a superior standard of quality and reliability too, turning out page after page of quality prints.

Plus, users can print on the go, thanks to Epson’s Smart Panel app with quick and easy Wi-Fi setup that also allows you to perform maintenance checks and easily troubleshoot technical issues.

The EcoTank was introduced to the world in 2013, offering users who were frustrated by the cost, hassle and environmental impact of frequent ink cartridge changes for their printers, often resulting in the ink costing more than the printer.

As such, Epson introduced the EcoTank range of inkjet printers capable of holding ink in refillable tanks rather than messy, expensive disposable ink cartridges.

Launching with nine models in 2013, the range expanded considerably over the years to 20 models in 2016 and more than doubled the number of models housed in its range by 2022.

Today there are 45 models of EcoTank printers available to meet virtually every printing and scanning need, with three more exciting new models joining the family in 2023. Some of the current available models are:

Ideal for home offices and students looking to cut their printing costs, Epson’s L121 four-colour, A4, Ink Tank System (ITS) printer features Micro Piezo printhead technology and Epson genuine ink so users can print Epson-quality at an ultra-low cost.

four-colour, A4, Ink Tank System (ITS) printer features Micro Piezo printhead technology and Epson genuine ink so users can print Epson-quality at an ultra-low cost. With no cartridges to replace, and flexible connectivity features, the L1250 with Wi-Fi is the ideal investment for small businesses looking to reduce costs and boost print productivity. Expect a high print yield of up to 4,500 pages in black and 7,500 pages in colour. You can even print borderless photos up to 4R size. The integrated ink tanks and designated nozzles ensure spill-free and error-free refilling.

with Wi-Fi is the ideal investment for small businesses looking to reduce costs and boost print productivity. Expect a high print yield of up to 4,500 pages in black and 7,500 pages in colour. You can even print borderless photos up to 4R size. The integrated ink tanks and designated nozzles ensure spill-free and error-free refilling. The L4260 is the perfect multifunction (print-scan-copy) printer for anyone looking for high-quality prints at an incredibly low cost per page. featuring double sided printing, borderless photo printing (up to 10x15cm) and print speeds of up to 10.5 pages per minute, you can speed through a variety of tasks with ease.

All 45 models, including the new soon-to-be launched models live up to Epson’s promise of ensuring its printers are environmentally friendly, being heat free.

It’s because of this reason and many that Epson is the number one ink tank vendor in South Africa. You can also take advantage of Epson’s three year extended product warranty when you register your new EcoTank printer.

If you’re looking for the ultimate deal, look no further than the L3250, currently on promotion at a price of R3,499 – that’s a R1,000 saving!

Visit takealot.com today for your Epson EcoTank printer!

Start your year off right with a printer that makes light work of any printed school or work project, and goes the distance to save businesses time and money – not to mention saving the planet!