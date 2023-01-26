The perfect MFP and printer for your personal or professional workspace

Today’s professionals are seeking greater flexibility tailored to their specific needs when it comes to where and how they work.

Highlights:

Cost-effective, reliable, productive printing easily adapted to any work environment.

Free prints for a year or more depending on prints due to two toner cartridges included in the price.

Built to save on energy costs, consumables, as well as office space, at home or in the workplace.

Environmentally conscious EcoPrint Mode cuts energy consumption around 30%.

Low-noise printing perfect for shared workspaces.

Lowest total cost of ownership in its class.

Available from Kyocera resellers or online from Takealot.

To meet these demands, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) released two new A4 devices at the end of last year, which are designed for personal and shared workspace use.

Built to save on energy costs and consumables, as well as surface space, the Kyocera 20ppm B/W wireless devices, MA2000w (MFP) and PA2000w (printer), are tailored to fit into modern, compact workspaces.

They also have the lowest total cost of ownership in their class.

“MFPs are popular for hybrid workers because they combine print, scan, remote fax* and copy functions in one multi-tasking device, enabling remote employees to collaborate effectively with colleagues everywhere.”

“They are also cost-effective to buy and run for the budget conscious and those seeking a good return on investment,” says Yena Ngidi, hardware product manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

“Kyocera’s award-winning technology, globally recognised reliability, and robust security make these devices ready to meet the demands of the modern user looking for adaptable, eco-friendly, stress free, portable and contactless technology,” Ngidi says.

These cost-effective, productive devices adapt easily to any work environment, while delivering reliable printing.

Users enjoy superb energy efficiency with environmentally conscious EcoPrint Mode that cuts energy consumption by around 30%.

Low-noise printing with Quiet Mode technology makes them perfect for shared workspaces.

In addition, the free application Kyocera Mobile Print not only allows for less physical contact, but also enables printing directly from a smartphone or tablet.

Users can print from their own network, on-the-go or from home.

The compact and lightweight design makes both devices easy to place and use from anywhere. For IT managers who require printing and scanning activity by remote workers, log data can be saved and exported periodically.

Users can access their company’s multifunction devices from home through a VPN connection setting. They can check the received faxes via the Kyocera Client Tool on their PC, or send a fax from home.

Both devices come complete with two toner cartridges, yielding 1 500 prints each, or 3 000 prints per device, before the user needs to buy or replace toner.

“This effectively offers free prints for a year or more, depending on prints,” says Ngidi. “In addition to this, the all-in-one toner/developer design uses the entire toner without any waste.”

“The MA2000w and PA2000w were created as compact, lightweight, affordable, and flexible print solutions that can be easily transported.”

“These intuitive devices have one-button Wi-Fi connection and work straight out of the box. Customers simply open the package, download the Client Tool using the QR code, and they are good to go.”

“We introduced these printers to the South African market in response to the growing demand for devices that take up little space and provide modern home-office professionals with the ability to choose where and how they work,” says Ngidi.

With speeds of up to 20ppm and a memory capacity of 32MB and 64MB respectively, the PA2000w and MA2000w are equipped to drive productivity.

The devices incorporate Kyocera’s durable parts and are built to last, keeping frustrating downtime to a minimum.

The PA2000w and MA2000w are available from Kyocera resellers or online from Takealot.

*Remote fax – Users can share fax documents between home and the office. Users can check fax documents sent to the office by a client from home, and also send a fax document from home to a client via a Kyocera MFP* using the KYOCERA Client Tool. The Kyocera MFP at the office must be equipped with fax functions.