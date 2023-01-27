Huawei Mate50 Pro – Stunning design and the world’s best smartphone camera

Huawei has launched its flagship Mate50 Pro smartphone in South Africa, bringing gorgeous design and the world’s top-rated smartphone camera to the local market.

We were fortunate enough to receive a review unit, and after trying out all of its features we were extremely impressed with what this premium smartphone offers.

Design

The Mate50 Pro lives up to Huawei’s reputation for outstanding design, and we were particularly drawn to the glossy golden ring that holds the smartphone’s camera system.

Around the edge of this ring, you will find luxurious Clous de Paris trimming – commonly used in luxury watches – which gives the Mate50 Pro a truly premium feel.

Our review unit also came with a vegan leather finish on the back of the smartphone, which is both extremely comfortable and very attractive.

The Mate50 Pro’s display is equally impressive. This 6.74-inch OLED screen can display over a billion colours, offers a 120Hz refresh rate, and is built with Huawei’s cutting-edge Kunlun Glass.

Kunlun Glass, which Huawei developed in-house, is extremely robust – as proven by the fact that it received the first-ever five-star glass drop resistance certification from Switzerland’s SGS.

Performance

Under the hood, the Mate50 Pro has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, both of which assist users in capturing outstanding photos and video with the Mate50 Pro’s unrivalled camera system.

According to DXOMARK, the Mate50 Pro has the best smartphone camera system in the world. This is not a surprise when you see its extensive range of features:

100x Zoom

Super Macro Mode

10-level Physical Adjustable Aperture

Super Night Mode

These and many other impressive photography features are powered by Huawei’s XMAGE engine that has been designed to make it easy for amateur photographers to take professional-level shots.

You don’t have to worry about running out of battery, either, as the Mate50 Pro boasts an all-day battery life.

When you do need to charge your Mate50 Pro, you will benefit from Huawei’s phenomenal 66W wired SuperCharge technology. This will take your battery from 0-100% in just 40 minutes.

Alternatively, you can use the wireless Huawei SuperCharge technology, which offers an incredible 50W of charging power.

Learn more

The Huawei Mate50 Pro is an incredible flagship smartphone and we believe it will be extremely popular in the South African market.

Watch our unboxing and review of the Huawei Mate50 Pro below to learn more.