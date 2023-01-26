JG Electronics – Where South Africans get their printing and vinyl-cutting solutions

JG Electronics is the ultimate supplier of heat presses, sublimation printers, vinyl cutters, and printing consumables in South Africa.

It has over 30 years of experience in the industry, and has spent this time developing the skills, knowledge, and experience to help you in your printing journey.

This, combined with JG Electronics’ dedication to its customers, has helped the company grow considerably – and it boasts large branches in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein.

Best in service

JG Electronics’ dedication to service is unrivalled and is reflected across all aspects of its operations – including its wide range of products.

Customers can choose from over 1,300 products, ranging from ceramics and metal polymers to fabrics, glass, and a wide variety of wood products.

JG Electronics also boasts the largest range of T-shirt heat transfer vinyls and sticker vinyls – available from JG Electronics’ physical shop and its online store.

If you visit your local JG Electronics brick-and-mortar store, you will be greeted by its friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable staff.

These experts will give you top advice on all the company’s products and you will get the same benefits if you order online – as JG Electronics’ large sales team is reachable by phone, email, or on its website.

Your order will then be shipped from JG Electronics’ efficient dispatch area that is designed to handle high-volume orders, with the added benefit of courier services at a fixed rate, no matter how big your order is.

Support and training

JG Electronics’ dedication to customer service is further shown in its expert after-sales support.

This includes advice and feedback from its experts, as well as a support pack and a free Corel Draw Essential Design program to get started on your printing and cutting journey.

Additionally, JG Electronics offers free one-on-one training sessions to its clients and you can visit its social media channels for an extensive range of helpful training videos.

Workshop

To ensure its clients never experience downtime, JG Electronics has established its own workshop, too.

This allows its clients to service or fix their printing and cutting machinery if needed.

If you’d like to begin your printing or vinyl-cutting journey, or if you are already involved and want the best products and solutions, JG Electronics is your first choice.

Click here to learn more about JG Electronics’ range of products and services.