Win big with Vodacom’s Unlock Summer Promotion

The Vodacom Unlock Summer 2022 Promotion has already let South Africans win a vast range of fantastic prizes – and there is still much more to be won before 28 February.

So far, there have been two monthly grand prize draws, where a total of 10 winners received off-grid solar panel kits that retail for R165,000 each.

There have also been six Toys R Us and six Shoprite Checkers trolley dash winners to date, and more of these dashes are on the way in February.

Beyond these huge prizes, thousands of Vodacom customers have benefited from extra value throughout the promotion – mostly thanks to the VodaPay App.

Through the Vodacom Unlock limited-offer function, customers using the VodaPay app have turned more than 47 million Vodabucks into cash in their VodaPay Wallet.

This cash was then spent on an exciting range of products from the app’s digital store.

Customers have also been making the most of the promotion’s Summer Bundles that offer extra airtime to make calls, send SMSs, or buy data bundles.

So far, over R5 million has been awarded to these mobile customers in cashbacks, and customers playing the Daily and Mega Unlock Summer Games on the VodaPay app have had the chance to win VodaPay coupons, too.

Joining the promotion

All of this value remains accessible until 28 February and joining in couldn’t be easier.

The Unlock Summer 2022 Promotion is available to all Vodacom Prepaid, Top-Up, Contract, and Vodacom Business end users, including those who activate new SIMs or port into the Vodacom network during the promotional period.

You can opt into the promotion through four different methods:

My Vodacom App

VodaPay App

USSD (by dialling *133#)

WhatsApp (082 009 8624)

You’ll only need to use one of these methods, after which you’ll automatically be added to the VodaBucks Loyalty Programme and gain access to all the rewards and features it offers.

If you change your mind, you can opt out at any time.

Click here to download the VodaPay app now.