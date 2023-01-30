Dandemutande invests US$8 million in fibre infrastructure

Dandemutande, a leading ICT Solutions provider in Zimbabwe has announced its multimillion-dollar agreement with Fiber Connections, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bandwidth and Cloud Services Group (BCS Group).

Dandemutande and BCS Group are jointly building a long-haul fiber optic backbone of approximately 891km along the Beitbridge – Harare railway network through this partnership.

This US$8 million investment will enable Dandemutande to significantly expand its footprint in the provision of reliable connectivity and information technology services in Zimbabwe.

This will further enhance Dandemutande’s role as a leading backhaul provider in the communications sector and further the provision of advanced, high-capacity platforms and improved user experience.

Internet connectivity has been positioned as one of the key economic and developmental drivers by the Government of Zimbabwe, as it plays a critical role in promoting and enhancing the ease of doing business in the country.

Furthermore, it allows for seamless communication, improved access to information, and information sharing thereby reducing the digital divide.

Never Ncube, Chief Executive Officer of Dandemutande stated that this investment is a reflection of the organization’s commitment to the provision of future-proof solutions.

“We have made an investment of US$5 million for the backhaul and will invest about US$3 million in metro fibre in cities that the backhaul is passing through to modernize and upgrade our network thereby ensuring that the platform is future-ready to meet customer needs.”

“This speaks volumes of our commitment to providing our customers with superior connectivity solutions throughout the country.”

“We will split the project into two phases, the first phase being the 531km of optic fibre from Beitbridge-Somabhula-Bulawayo which was launched in December 2022 with the Victoria Falls leg and the second phase being the 360 km of optic fibre between Somabhula and Harare will be completed end of February this year”, said Ncube.

Yonas Maru BCS Group Managing Director further explained that the new build will significantly reduce Internet access costs, increase reliability and bring high-speed Internet access to the rural areas of Zimbabwe.

“BCS Group and Dandemutande mutually funded CAPEX for fibre construction and each party owns a percentage of the fibre cores and shares in proportion of the cost of fibre maintenance.”

“Together, this project provides the infrastructure necessary for Zimbabwe to build digital services.”

“It creates the needle that stitches our continent together, as fiber links are laid across countries and our people engage in trade, commerce, and play without regard to the borders created by colonial powers.”

“The various projects BCS Group is doing take us out of poverty while making Zimbabwe a true hub”, said Maru.

Board Chairman of Dandemutande, Tunde Akerele emphasized that this agreement will have a positive impact on the future.

“Dandemutande is very excited about this agreement with BCS Group. We recently celebrated our 25th anniversary and this is a fitting testament to our capabilities and optimism for the future.”

“We are confident that this agreement with BCS will change the landscape of telecommunications in Zimbabwe”, stated Akerele.

In addition to terrestrial connectivity solutions, over the years Dandemutande has consolidated and solidified its position as the go-to ICT solutions partner for individuals, SMEs, and large corporates.

Over the last 25 years, the business has provided a cocktail of modern, innovative solutions which include Connectivity, Cloud solutions, Cyber Security, IT Hardware and software, IoT Solutions, Asset Management, and Training.

Dandemutande prides itself in the ability to provide bespoke solutions which enable organizations to positively disrupt the market in which they operate.

You can find out more about what Dandemutande has to offer here.