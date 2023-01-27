Enjoy your favourite content on any TV with a Blaupunkt streaming box

Blaupunkt’s Android media boxes are the best way to turn any TV into a smart multimedia streaming centre that provides access to your favourite shows.

There are two Blaupunkt media boxes to choose from in South African – the Android TV B-Stream OTT Box and the Android TV A-Stream Stick.

B-Stream OTT Box

The Android TV B-Stream OTT Box allows you to stream or cast all your favourite content onto your TV from the following streaming services:

Showmax

DStv

Prime Video

Netflix

Disney+

Britbox

YouTube

To access these services, you can connect your B-Stream OTT Box wirelessly to your Wi-Fi or through an Ethernet port for the most stable connection.

You will then be able to enjoy your content in the finest quality thanks to the B-Stream Box’s 4K and HDR10+ support, which combine with HDMI 2.1 to ensure you get the best picture quality at all times.

Google Assistant is supported, too, letting you easily navigate to your favourite streaming services with voice commands, while Chromecast allows you to cast content directly from your smartphone.

Alternatively, using Bluetooth connectivity, you can control your B-Stream box with the included Bluetooth remote control and connect Bluetooth-supported devices such as headphones.

A-Stream Stick

If you want a portable device to serve all your streaming needs, then the A-Stream Stick from Blaupunkt is for you.

The A-Stream Stick offers similar functionality to the B-Stream Box – 4K streaming and casting – but in the form of a small dongle that doesn’t require any cables.

This makes it easy to take with you anywhere and it doesn’t require a power supply, making it a great option during load-shedding if your TV has a backup power supply.

It offers 16GB storage, too, letting you download apps and watch content offline while on the go.

Which one should I get?

The portability of the A-Stream Stick makes it an attractive option for anyone on the go.

Alternatively, the wide selection of ports on the B-Stream Box are useful for a home setting, and you can also play media from external storage through its MicroSD card reader and USB ports.

Both Blaupunkt streaming devices are available from Takealot – click below to get your preferred media box: