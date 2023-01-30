MorClick Satellite Internet – Optimised for your every need

MorClick is South Africa’s largest satellite Internet provider and offers a wide range of connectivity packages to homes and businesses.

Whether your home or small business is in a remote area without fibre or copper infrastructure access, or electrical outages are causing interference with your mobile phone network, MorClick’s Satellite Internet Solutions will connect you to the rest of the world.

Sign up for a MorClick satellite Internet package to get connected.

One of MorClick’s key market differentiators is that you can pick between a range of packages that target your specific needs – such as connections optimised for online meetings and others aimed at video streaming.

We find out more about MorClick’s home and business solutions below.

MorClick Satellite Internet for Home

MorClick’s satellite Internet capped and unlimited home solutions offer cost-effective, fast, and reliable broadband connectivity to people in remote towns, farms, or isolated areas without internet connectivity options.

You can choose between a variety of packages based on your family’s requirements, including:

MorConnectivity Capped

MorConnectivity Unlimited

MorEntertainment

MorTalk Airtime

These packages offer speeds of up to 20Mbps, and data usage between 12:00 and 06:00 is completely free.

In terms of usage amounts: MorConnectivity Capped packages offer up to 200GB per month, while intensive users can opt for a MorConnectivity Unlimited package.

MorClick also offers its dedicated MorEntertainment package to those who like watching the latest shows and movies online.

This package prioritises video streaming traffic on your connection to give you a superior experience – while keeping your other applications performing just as they would on the other packages.

A pre-paid VoIP line can then be added to any of these MorClick packages for even more value.

MorClick Satellite Internet for Business

MorClick’s customised business satellite Internet solutions will take your SMB to the next level by boosting productivity.

You can choose from packages that are optimised to suit the size and requirements of your organisation:

MorBusiness – Ideal for businesses with higher data usage needs.

– Ideal for businesses with higher data usage needs. MorMeetings – Optimised for communication apps and video conferencing.

– Optimised for communication apps and video conferencing. MorSecurity – Designed to prioritise security infrastructure requirements with approved state-of-the-art security hardware options

– Designed to prioritise security infrastructure requirements with approved state-of-the-art security hardware options MorTourism – For the hospitality sector to provide guests with Internet access.

– For the hospitality sector to provide guests with Internet access. MorBackUp – A reliable failover connection.

MorSecurity also offers two bespoke solutions to keep your premises safe:

MorSecurity Sensor couples your connection with a smart alarm system that features indoor and outdoor wireless motion sensors.

MorSecurity Video offers a video smart alarm system.

MorBackUp is extremely popular, too, as it protects businesses against the effects of network downtime on productivity.

Furthermore, by adding a small UPS to your MorBackUp connection, you can ensure your business remains online and operational during load-shedding.

Learn more about MorClick for business.