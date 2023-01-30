Marketing budgets to increase in 2023 – How to get the most value

Marketing is essential to the success of any company as it makes customers aware of your products, services, or solutions.

It is, therefore, no surprise that marketing will comprise a sizeable 13.6% of the average company’s total budget in 2023 – an increase from previous years, according to Deloitte’s Annual CMO Survey.

In fact, 89% of Chief Marketing Officers and senior marketing executives plan to increase their marketing budgets in 2023.

This is despite the possibility of a global recession on the way because in a challenging economic climate, marketing becomes even more essential for increasing sales and business success.

Spending your increased budget

Most companies that are increasing their marketing budgets are shifting their focus from traditional methods like TV and billboards to online advertising.

This is because of the benefits of online advertising, such as its broad reach, ability to target specific audiences, and vastly superior ROI.

