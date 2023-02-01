Solar-powered camera systems from Hikvision are not as Eskomplicated

Hikvision’s solar-powered security cameras are the best way to keep your home and business safe when load-shedding hits. At this stage the new norm will be to adapt and equip your home with energy sufficient products. That’s why Hikvision’s stand-alone solar-powered camera systems is a must-have for security-conscious South Africans.

Click here to find out more about Hikvision South Africa: Hikvision Africa – Leading the future of AIoT

Hikvision’s solar-powered security cameras are designed to perform in areas where power supplies and ethernet cables can’t reach. They also have their own backup power unit to deal with blackouts and power interruptions, making them ideal for not only for your home or business, but also for farms, forests, challenging infrastructure projects, and temporary sporting or cultural events.

Easy Installation

Hikvision’s lightweight and professional modularized design makes the system setup simple. They do not require any electrical wiring or network cables, helping to reduce installation time and cost.

Connectivity and durability

The convenience of these security cameras is augmented further courtesy of their support for a variety of connectivity methods – including GSM, WCDMA, and 4G LTE and connects easily and wirelessly to the internet over mobile networks.

Thanks to their high-tech, built-in batteries these camera systems can offer up to seven days of continuous operations without direct sunlight.

There are four available solar-powered cameras available that each suit different situations.

1. 4MP Solar-powered Security Camera Setup – Cost effective option

Detects human body through passive infrared which is sensitive to body temperature (PIR)

Standalone with built-in solar panel and battery

Provide real-time security via built-in two-way audio

Support remote control with Hik-Connect APP

4mm, 6mm, 8mm and 12mm Lens: DS-2XS2T41G0-ID/4G/C04S05 – Solar-powered Series – Hikvision

2. 4MP Solar-powered Security Camera Setup

High quality imaging with 2560 × [email protected] 15 fps resolution

24/7 Colorful imaging

Focus on human and vehicle targets classification based on deep learning

LTE-TDD/LTE-FDD/WCDMA/GSM 4G wireless network transmission, support Micro SIM card

4mm and 2.8mm Lens: DS-2XS6A47G1-LS/4G – Solar-powered Series – Hikvision

3. 4MP ColorVu Solar-powered Security Camera Setup

High quality imaging with 4 MP resolution

Standalone with solar panel and built-in battery

24/7 colorful imaging

Provide real-time security via built-in two-way audio

Support 4G (LTE-TDD/LTE-FDD/TD-SCDMA/EVDO) communication

6mm and 4mm Lens: DS-2XS2T47G0-LD(W)H/4G/C18S40 – Solar-powered Series – Hikvision

4. 8MP ColorVu Fixed Bullet Solar Power 4G Network Camera Kit

High quality imaging with 3840 × [email protected] 15 fps resolution

24/7 Colorful imaging

Clear imaging against strong back light due to 130 dB true WDR technology

Focus on human and vehicle targets classification based on deep learning

LTE-TDD/LTE-FDD/WCDMA/GSM 4G wireless network transmission, support Micro SIM card

4mm and 2.8mm Lens: DS-2XS6A87G1-LS/C36S80 – Solar-powered Series – Hikvision