TCL’s affordable Google TV range available throughout the country

TCL, a leading global consumer electronics brand, was the first to introduce a full range of Google TVs to South Africa ranging from 32 to 98 inches, and according to OMDIA’s Global TV Design and Features Tracker report, is the number one bestselling Android Smart TV brand in the world.

Additionally, for the third consecutive year, TCL Electronics has been confirmed as the second-best-selling LCD television brand globally, according to OMDIA’s Global TV Sets report 2021.

The company’s newly-launched range of Google TVs has met and exceeded all expectations, and the launch of its new C-series and P-series products has taken the South African market by storm.

One reason for this is that TCL offers the Google TV user interface across all its models starting from 32-inch screen sizes, making Google TV more affordable to South Africans everywhere.

“A Google TV extends beyond just being a device to watch your favourite sport or series on,” says TCL South Africa’s General Manager Mike Chen.

“The beauty of a Google-enabled device means that your TV can become the central hub of your home, providing a platform for search or education.”

“With it, you can control your smart lights or even view your internet-enabled doorbell or other security cameras. Connecting with loved ones near and far is easy with a Google Duo video call, and you can ask Google Assistant to help you with any other functionality.”

All TCL Google TV ranges are competitively priced thanks to the company’s investment in its own panel manufacturing facility – one of only three TV brands to do this.

TCL’s top Google TVs

“TCL’s hero product, the C835, was the first Mini LED Google TV with 144HZ launched in South Africa and is proudly taking the lead in Mini LED display technology,” says TCL South Africa’s Sales Manager, Muhammed Ebrahim.

“The C835 raises the bar of powerful imagery by increasing the number of local dimming zones and offering stunning brightness performance to achieve striking contrast, show captivating details and over one billion colours powered by QLED technology.”

“TCL’s C735 and C835 both boast 144HZ VRR, too, providing faster responsiveness, sharper imagery, and smoother gameplay.”

Also in TCL’s 4K fully enabled Google TV range is the P735.

This TV boasts MEMC motion picture processing which offers smooth imagery for sports and fast-action sequences.

In addition, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos provide movie viewers with an exciting and immersive experience, and because these TVs are powered by the AiPQ Engine Chipset, every single frame presents perfectly.

The brand’s 2023 range of 4K TVs boasts full Dolby Audio technology as well as a host of Google-enabled add-ons like Voice Search, Google Assistant and Google Duo.

As a bonus, all TCL units have a gorgeous futuristic look with an edgeless design and can make any room look sophisticated.

Get your TCL Google TV

TCL Google TVs are available at all Pick n Pay Hyper stores, independent retailers, and through Takealot.com and Makro online.

TCL has also partnered with leading product and brand developers SMD Technologies. The two well-established companies creating a united front, are a force to be reckoned with.

Through this union, SMD is looking to provide a wider range and greater quality of service to its customer base as an official partner for Smart TVs and soundbars in South Africa.

More information on these units and more can be found on the TCL South Africa website.

TCL South Africa can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.