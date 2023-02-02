Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee and his Mac make sweet music together

Music moves the body, stirs the spirit, quickens the pulse and soothes the soul. It’s a universal language, transcending cultures and borders, transmitting its irresistible message in layers of rhythm and rhyme.

But for Kabelo Motsamai, better known as Prince Kaybee, music reaches out and connects with us on an even deeper level. It’s a way of making memories, taking us back, lifting us up, giving us space and time to relive emotions in motion. “Whatever you’re going through,” he says, “music is always there as a friend.”

As a multi award-winning musician, House music producer, and DJ, Prince Kaybee has created a tapestry of memory-makers that includes such hits as Charlotte, Club Controller, Fetch Your Life, and Uwrongo, a personal favourite of former US President Barack Obama.

Born in Senekal in the Free State, Prince Kaybee has come a long way since his days as an aspiring DJ in local clubs and shebeens. “I didn’t really have the dopest equipment,” he admits, recalling a temperamental Windows laptop that wouldn’t operate unless it was plugged in.

These days, he makes music with his trustiest collaborator — the brand-new MacBook Pro M1 Pro. And it’s not just because of the all-day battery life that keeps the groove going on and on and on.

With its revolutionary System on a Chip (SoC) processor, which integrates multiple previously isolated components, the M1 offers more than enough speed, power, and performance to meet Prince Kaybee’s complex needs as a composer, arranger, mixer, producer, and performer.

His machine of choice is the MacBook Pro M1 Pro with 14-inch Retina screen, which he finds ideal for touring and for working on until late at night in any environment. That means a lot of fine-tuning, finessing, and testing songs, playing with sounds and frequencies on the high-end music and audio apps on his MacBook.

“When you get to your hotel,” he says, “you have your own HDMI cable, and you can just plug it into a TV. You don’t need to convert. Everything sounds amazing, the look as well.”

Inspired by his growing international fan base, many of whom discovered his music on “Barack Obama’s Favourite Music of 2020” playlist, Prince Kaybee regards his MacBook Pro M1 as a crucial instrument on his quest to become a world class player.

“The sound needed to be of world class, so I needed to change my equipment,” he says. That meant making the big switch to Mac, a move that has opened his eyes, his ears, and his mind.

“It’s changed my life for the better,” he says. “I love Mac because of the simplicity… What’s on the iPhone is on the Mac, same thing. Airdrop, iMessage, everything’s just simple, man. It works for me, it’s beautiful.” …as beautiful as the music Prince Kaybee makes, to help people make memories that last.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For more information on the MacBook Pro M1 range, please visit https://www.istore.co.za/discover-mac