What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou – South Africa’s leading online technology talk show

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is South Africa’s leading online technology talk show and continues to grow from strength to strength.

It has hosted South Africa’s top technology executives and business leaders, including:

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner

Openserve COO Phila Dube

LexisNexis South Africa CEO Videsha Proothveerajh

Supersonic MD Megan Nicholas

Bank Zero Co-Founder Michael Jordaan

You can see all the guests who have appeared on What’s Next here.

All of these experts are interviewed by popular media personality Aki Anastasiou, who is well-respected in the ICT industry.

The success of the show can be attributed to the quality of its guests, as well as Aki’s engaging interview style.

Impressive growth

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou showed tremendous growth in 2022, solidifying its position as South Africa’s top online technology talk show.

Across all platforms, the online show reached the milestone of 3 million total views since What’s Next was launched in 2020.

Additionally, the Spotify Wrapped summary for the show found that the show is in the top 30% of most followed podcasts worldwide and is listened to in over 19 countries.

Over 1,375 minutes of new content was published to the What’s Next Spotify channel in 2022, and readers loved this content – as proven by the following statistics:

208% increase in hours listened

increase in hours listened 204% increase in podcast streams

increase in podcast streams 162% increase in listeners

increase in listeners 97% increase in followers

MyBroadband expects 2023 to be an even better year for What’s Next, and there are many new series in the works for the coming months.

If you would like to take part in What’s Next, contact the MyBroadband marketing team.