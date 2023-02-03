Win fast with Tiger Wheel & Tyre and Continental Tyres

Drivers to the starting line! Get ready to turn on those engines and head over to your local Tiger Wheel & Tyre for their most exhilarating promotion yet.

If you’ve ever wondered what happens when you combine the speed and precision of AMG with over 150 years of automotive experience from Continental Tyres; well, here’s the result – an adrenaline fuelled driving experience at levels of unrivalled confidence.

“With a matured, heritage brand like Tiger Wheel & Tyre, whose legacy spans over five successful decades, it is important for us to stay fresh and trendy, all while still providing informed, expert advice, quality service and premium brands, with a touch of old-school charm of course!” said Farishta Singh – Group Marketing Executive at TiAuto Investments.

“Teaming up with Continental Tyres to give customers an opportunity to win an unforgettable AMG Track Day Experience is our way of reaching a different segment of local drivers and rewarding them for shopping with us.”

“We are extremely excited about getting people out on the track and showcasing the levels of performance, control and safety that Continental tyres encompass. We are proud to partner with a premium brand like Continental who consistently invest in research and development to ensure their tyres meet ever-improving vehicle technology and consumer requirements.”

Don’t miss out on your chance to immerse yourself in a world of luxury, performance, and adventure.

Buy any 2 or more Continental tyres from Tiger Wheel & Tyre and enter the draw to win 1 of 50 AMG Track Day Experiences. Promotion ends 04 March 2023.

Tiger Wheel & Tyre are committed to providing consumers with expert advice, superior fitment services and quality products for every budget from leading brands in wheels, tyres and batteries.

For more information, find your local store online at www.twt.to or follow @TigerWheelnTyre on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram