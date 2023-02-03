Watch – Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 smartphones

Samsung South Africa held its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, 1 February at Artistry JHB in Sandton.

It used this event to unveil its new Galaxy S23 smartphones, which boast gorgeous designs and impressive features.

The photography capabilities of these smartphones stole the show – including an astounding 200MP primary lens on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the ability to capture 4K video at 60fps, or 8K video at 30fps.

Additional camera features that were highlighted include 100x Space Zoom, robust video stabilisation, and a powerful AI engine that will help you take the best photos yet.

Samsung highlighted several other important features of the S23 series – including gorgeous FHD+ AMOLED displays, up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage, powerful batteries, up to 45W wired fast charging, and reverse wireless charging technology.

All of this is powered by the S23 series’ Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which has been optimised specifically for these smartphones in partnership with Qualcomm.

You can now take advantage of an excellent pre-order deal where you can get the 512GB version of the S23 Ultra for the price of the 256GB model, as well as a free Galaxy Tab S6 Lite worth R7,000.

Watch the video below to learn more about Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 series.