Pre-loved is booming and it’s good for you and the environment!

Tech analyst IDC estimate that shipments of used and refurbished smartphones will rise from 283 million in 2022 to 413 million in 2026 thanks to the success of trade-in programs.

Previous research indicate that iPhones make up as much as 80% of the second hand market – creating an even more accessible on-ramp into the broader Apple eco-system.

And getting into the eco-system can and should be a simple one – if you do it right.

Most consumers are hesitant when it comes to buying pre-loved goods as not only can they be 100% sure of the seller and the quality of the goods for sale, but the scam horror stories is enough to put even the most excited of buyers off.

But it certainly doesn’t have to be that way at all. In fact, by following a few simple tips when it comes to shopping pre-owned tech ensures not only a hassle-free experience, but a positive one as well.

Here are some tips to consider:

Buy from a reputable brand;

Ensure your product has been thoroughly tested and comes with a warranty;

Don’t give out your personal information;

Be wary of fake accounts or social media profiles impersonating big brand affiliates.

“Investing in pre-loved equipment not only extends the technology’s lifecycle, but also challenges the throwaway culture, and when purchased from a reputable seller, it is guaranteed to have the same quality and durability consumers have come to expect from their tech brands,” says an iStore Pre-owned Representative.

“In fact, the authenticity of the seller is critical to ensure that not only do all the pre-loved products go through a strict testing process, but they also come with a warranty to ensure there is no disappointment down the line.”

And iStore Pre-owned has this covered and more!

iStore Pre-owned is a trusted partner of iStore, the largest Apple Premium Reseller in Southern Africa – providing a trusted platform to shop pre-owned devices whether in-store or online.

Pre-owned Apple products on offer include iPhone, MacBook, iPad, and Apple Watch – all of which provide excellent value, while never compromising on quality assurance.

These pre-loved products have been restored and refurbished to the highest standards possible through our extensive quality program.

With 100% guaranteed functionality, iStore certified quality and a 12-month warranty – there is not only an iPhone or MacBook for any occasion, budget and style, but every purchase comes with peace of mind.

And once you have placed your order, that peace of mind is extended from our secure online purchase process right to your door, with free nation-wide delivery to make sure your order arrives safe and sound.

iStore Pre-owned also has 2 stores, located in Rosebank Mall, JHB as well as the Queens building in CPT if you’d prefer to shop in-person.

In fact, getting your hands on a pre-owned iPhone and a pre-loved MacBook has never been easier.

“The used smartphone market is expected to grow substantially over the next 5 years and it is clear that we are seeing a mind shift in consumers who are not only looking for a wide range of tech and are conscious of the environment but are also looking for a positive customer experience as well.”

“At iStore Pre-owned we believe in providing our customers with quality products and service, transparency and ultimately, value. Our aim is to offer our customers the same great experience that they are accustomed to – meeting every hardware need without compromise,” concludes the iStore Pre-owned Representative.

You can find out more about what iStore Pre-owned has to offer here.