Go cashless with the VodaPay Wallet

The VodaPay Wallet is an innovative payment solution on the VodaPay app that allows you to easily make financial transactions, manage your finances, access financial services directly from your smartphone without a bank account.

The VodaPay Wallet is built on the world class technology, this guarantees you a peace of mind as all your personal information linked to your wallet is stored securely on the app and your money is safe with VodaPay.

With the VodaPay Wallet on your phone, you don’t have to worry about monthly management fees or additional charges when buying airtime and data, making merchant payments, or paying your bills on the VodaPay app.

You also get instant access to some of the best brands in SA, exclusive daily deals tailored especially for you, and you can send money to your loved ones anywhere in the country from the VodaPay app.

Your VodaPay Wallet doesn’t only eliminate the weight of carrying a physical wallet with you, it also gives you more value for your money. When you transact with your wallet, you can get instant cash back and coupons rewards based on your transacting behaviour and from various VodaPay promotions.

VodaPay offers four digital wallets that you can choose from:

Entry Wallet

The Entry Wallet has a R3,000 balance limit and facilitates basic transactions like receiving cash from other VodaPay users and making in-app purchases, buying airtime and data.

You automatically get access to this wallet when you register on VodaPay.

Lite Wallet

The Lite Wallet increases your wallet limit to R20,000 and offers lots of extra functionality – like depositing money into your wallet, sending money to your friends and family, withdrawing cash and more.

To apply for this wallet, you must upgrade your Entry Wallet by following quick easy steps on the VodaPay app.

Essential Wallet

The Essential Wallet increases your wallet limit to R25,000 and lets you conduct larger transactions than the Lite Wallet.

Pro Wallet

The Pro Wallet supports the highest volumes – including a wallet limit of R100,000 and unlimited inflows and outflows per month.

Say goodbye to bank charges, deposit cash today into your VodaPay wallet, and take your money further with the VodaPay Wallet. It’s free!

You can deposit cash at leading retailers including Pick n Pay, Boxer, Game, Makro or by linking a card on your VodaPay app and transferring money from your card into the VodaPay Wallet.

Click here to learn more about VodaPay Wallet.