Intelligent insight in extraordinary times

In 2022 the South African Institute of Civil Engineering (SAICE) accorded a D-grade rating on South African infrastructure, the lowest rating since scorecard inception sixteen years prior. This rating means that our infrastructure is not coping with normal demand and is being poorly maintained.

This state of the built environment is part-reflected in the worsening state of our roads network on which fleet businesses are reliant. Poorly maintained infrastructure and poorly marked roads contribute toward increased levels of inconvenience and a higher risk of road incidents.

Tracker’s Track and Dispatch IQ (TDIQ) service offers heightened transparency across all the critical metrics that can play a role in safeguarding against possible incidents.

Should fleet vehicles be involved in road incidents, some of the data that may be required in a subsequent investigation, such as vehicle tracking, trip reports and journey plans, as well as communications between the company, driver and client can be provided through the integrated artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities of TDIQ.

“It’s unfortunate to see the poor state of South African roads,” says Tracker Business Solutions Executive, Kobus Visagie. “But the lessons we learn from these challenges are invaluable to our capacity for innovation.”

“Our technology grows smarter with each set of collected data, as we adapt toward more extreme road conditions. This helps us build more robust systems and add greater value to our fleet clients.”

Tracker’s technology can play a crucial role in incident management and post-incident investigations as road hazards increase.

Tracker AI Dashcam integrates two-way visuals to monitor driver behaviour and road conditions. Reviewing this footage would easily identify whether a driver used all preventative measures to mitigate a risk or manage a situation.

And AI insights could very well alert the driver to possible hazards ahead of time.

Tracker Track and Dispatch IQ plays an essential role in real-time route management and planning of alternate, safer routes when obstructions, heavy traffic congestion or poor road conditions are flagged.

“Logistics companies can solve many of their challenges by harnessing the benefits of trusted telematics technology from reputable companies,” Visagie continues. “Data from our vast customer network inform the business and technological services we continually develop.”

Daily disruptions to logistics operations arising from load-shedding, civil unrest or crumbling infrastructure can severely impact customer experience through compromised service delivery and can affect onward maintenance or growth in earnings.

This in addition to a rising cost burden of accidental damage, fleet maintenance and escalating fuel costs.

“Even the small act of diverting vehicles to more efficient routes around high traffic situations arising from a labour strike or dysfunctional traffic lights starts to make a significant financial difference over time to businesses facing these economic pressures,” explains Visagie.

“Tracker is using data to unlock business efficiency for our customers. We are committed to delivering data-driven solutions to ensure that businesses continue to meet their promises and their targets through this time of disruption on our roads.” he concludes.