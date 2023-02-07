HONOR Announces the Open Sale of HONOR X9a in the South Africa with Exciting Offers

Global technology brand HONOR recently announced the official availability of the all-new HONOR X9a with the South Africa markets.

The newest device by HONOR is now available with an exciting offer and special gifts.

HONOR X9a boasts a wide range of advancements across the display, battery, design and overall performance with a 120Hz OLED Curved Display, massive 5100mAh battery and 256GB large storage all packed in a compact design and with Google Mobile Services.

The new HONOR X9a – 256GB version is now available in the South Africa markets at Telkom and Vodacom for ZAR 11,999.

Upon purchase, consumers will get a gift including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X3 Lite worth ZAR 1,499.

With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the exterior screen is 6.67 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller).​

Stunning Display for an Immersive Viewing Experience

Designed to withstand all scenarios, HONOR X9a’s display was made with tempered glass that comes with a thickness of 0.65mm Super Reinforced glass, which is higher than the industry average of approximately 0.55mm.

This thickness means that HONOR X9a comes with an ultimate shield that keeps the phone safe from everyday scratches.

Made for those who like gaming, watching, and browsing, the OLED 45-degree Curved Display on the HONOR X9a supports 120Hz refresh rate offering incredible smoothness and making every touch and scroll responsive.

Moreover, the screen displays 1.07 billion colors to reproduce vivid images with incredible levels of clarity and true-to-life colors.

Built to pursuing a more immersive display and a wider field of vision for entertainment lovers and gaming enthusiasts, HONOR X9a comes with ultra-slim bezels which lead to a remarkable 93% screen-to-body ratio for an exceptional viewing experience.

Durable 5100mAh Battery in a Slim Design

Considering the importance of smartphones in our daily lives, HONOR X9a packs a proprietary 5100mAh battery to provide 2 days battery life on a single charge.

Furthermore, it supports the 40W HONOR SuperCharge, bringing greater convenience when needing an emergency power top-up.

With just 30 minutes of charging, the HONOR X9a delivers 12.5 hours of watching videos, perfect for users who like to consume content on the go in an exceptionally slim and lightweight design.

The HONOR X9a has been designed with an ultra slim and lightweight body, coming in at just 7.9mm thick and weighing just 175g.

Boasting an exquisite curved-edge design, the HONOR X9a fits comfortably in users’ hands, and can effortlessly slide into small handbags and pockets, ensuring users will never be weighed down.

Exceptionally Slim Design with the iconic “Dynamic Eye”

Revolutionizing the homogenous design of smartphones, The Evolved “Dynamic Eye” Design on the back of the HONOR X9a features an axisymmetric camera layout comprising two jewel-like circles with the top circle featuring a 64MP Ultra-clear Main Camera, a 5MP Wide Angle Camera and a 2MP Macro Camera, that takes smartphone design aesthetics to new heights.

Huge Storage for Your Needs

Catering to audiences who like to keep all their memories in one place, HONOR X9a comes with immense 256GB storage, allowing consumers to download and save all their favorite contents and applications with no compromise.

You can find out more about the HONOR X9a here.