New Hisense H235RRE-WD fridge coming to South Africa – A perfect blend of form and function

Hisense’s new one-door H235RRE-WD fridge is launching in South African and is the ideal upgrade for your kitchen.

The H235RRE-WD boasts an impressive suite of features that will keep your food fresh and chilled with expert efficiency.

It also has a gorgeous design that will fit in with any existing home décor, thanks to its sleek lines and stylish finish.

The H235RRE-WD will soon be available from retailers such as Takealot, Marko, House and Home, HiFi Corp, and Hirsch’s.

Superior design

When you look at the H235RRE-WD, the first thing you’ll notice is its superb design – combining form with function.

Its stylish design includes a sleek water dispenser – which will pour perfectly-chilled water on demand without you having to open the fridge – and a metal backing that lets you push the H235RRE-WD right up against the wall.

The H235RRE-WD is just as impressive when you open it and look inside, offering excellent storage efficiency with extra-large balcony door storage space for bulkier items and a fruit and vegetable box with dedicated humidity controls to keep its contents fresher for longer.

For the rest of your food, the H235RRE-WD’s shelving is made of elegant and durable tempered glass, while for goods that need to be stored at much lower temperatures, the fridge’s compact chiller zone freezer can keep your food at temperatures just above freezing.

The fridge door also boasts an anti-bacterial seal that not only ensures your food is stored hygienically, but that it won’t spoil as quickly.

Built for South Africans

The benefits do not stop there. The H235RRE-WD fridge is perfect for South Africans suffering from load-shedding, as it has a state-of-the-art voltage protection system.

This system will keep the fridge running steadily and reliably even when the power fluctuates – which has become common due to South Africa’s unreliable electricity grid.

The damage that power surges can cause when Eskom ends load-shedding is an even bigger concern, and the H235RRE-WD’s voltage protection system will help against this, too, ensuring a much longer lifespan for your fridge.

With its great design, optimal cooling, and protection against load-shedding, the Hisense H235RRE one-door fridge is the ideal upgrade for your kitchen.

Click here to learn more about the Hisense H235RRE-WD one-door fridge.