New Samsung Galaxy S23 series – Epic pre-order deals on Takealot

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 range of premium smartphones is now available for pre-order on Takealot.

To celebrate the unveiling of these smartphones, Takealot customers can take advantage of an excellent promotion: you can pre-order the 512GB model of each Galaxy S23 device, and will only pay the price of the 256GB variant.

This translates to the following pre-order prices:

Samsung Galaxy S23 512GB – R20,999

Samsung Galaxy S23+ 512GB – R23,499

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB – R30,999

Pre-order your Samsung Galaxy S23 Series until the 6th of March or while stock lasts. As added value, you will receive a storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB as well as a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 lite Wi-Fi valued @ R10 000

This offers excellent value, as you get double the storage capacity and a free tablet for no extra cost.

Exquisite photography

One of the biggest selling points of the S23 series is that it boasts Samsung Galaxy’s most impressive camera yet – letting users explore their creativity with freedom.

Whether you’re capturing the finest details with the S23 Ultra’s Adaptive Pixel 200MP sensor, or recording cinematic moments in the dark with Samsung’s AI-driven Nightography technology, you can rest assured that every photo and video will be exceptional.

Other cool features of the S23 range include:

Doubled optical image stabiliser (OIS) to reduce blur.

Enhanced 8K video at 30fps, or 4K video at 60fps.

Object-based AI to analyse each detail in the frame.

Samsung Galaxy’s second-generation Adaptive Pixel sensor.

Noticeably, Samsung Galaxy has ditched the conventional camera bump on the rear of this smartphone – instead using a Unified floating camera design that provides a simpler and more elegant look.

Impressive performance

Samsung is pushing the boundaries of smartphone performance with the Galaxy S23 series’ new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform.

Qualcomm worked with Samsung Galaxy to optimise the implementation of this mobile platform so users get every last bit of power out of this industry-leading chipset.

The S23 Ultra’s GPU and NPU both boast 40% improvements over the previous generation of Galaxy S-series smartphones, too.

This ensures you will experience unprecedented performance in every way you could imagine with your S23 smartphone – including when playing games or watching your favourite shows.

All of this improved hardware is powered by Samsung Galaxy’s most efficient 5,000mAh battery ever – which lasts over 20% longer than its predecessor, and supports up to 45W fast charging

Gorgeous design

Not to be outdone, the display of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is absolutely breath-taking.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a 6.8-inch AMOLED edge display that has a reduced curvature so that there is a larger and flatter surface area for you to use.

All of the S23 smartphones boast an incredible peak brightness of 1,750 nits, too, and reach refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

These screens are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which improves durability and is designed with an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled content.

Between this excellent display, powerful photography, and superior performance, the Galaxy S23 range is a must-buy.

Pre-order your Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone today and get a great deal.