MetroWired Communities Wi-Fi programme – Beating the digital divide

Wezi Shezi: Head of Customer Division, MetroWired

With the era of 4IR comes a significant change in our way of life and how we communicate.

In the 4th Industrial Revolution era, there are calls for marginalised communities to be included in digital transformation.

MetroWired is committed to bringing every man, woman and child along for the digital journey.

As a part of this journey, MetroWired understands that connectivity plays a major role in unlocking innovation and economic opportunities.

MetroWired’s Head of Customer Division, Wezi Shezi says:

“It is our mission to help enable the rural communities, particularly our youth and women, as participants and contributors in South Africa’s digital journey.”

“Connectivity WILL open infinite possibilities for citizens, and allow all sectors of government to reach and service more citizens through their digital services.”

Global and National Innovation Goals

The South African government, through the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, has recently outlined its strategy within the draft National Infrastructure Plan (NIP) to provide “Free Universal Internet Access” to communities and citizens.

This is in line with the Global Sustainable Development Goals SDG9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure and its objective “to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and foster innovation.”

With these commitments accommodated for at the highest level, and outcomes clearly defined, MetroWired’s Community Wi-Fi programme is on track with the country’s future plan, making a positive contribution to achieving our national infrastructure and innovation goals.

The digital divide widens

Affordable, reliable internet/bandwidth connectivity availability is not a new topic, with various interventions together with some funding having already been made available to bridge the technology divide between rural and urban areas.

End users no longer just need the internet to search and access social media, but also use digital platforms to access education, employment opportunities, and government and health services.

In turn, these platforms are each rapidly adapting and evolving into future-oriented engagement mediums.

This places heavy reliance on the availability of wireless networks for internet access – particularly as we enter the 4IR, where we as a people need to change the way we work, live, and communicate – with technology at the heart of that change.

While urban areas continue to enjoy ample connectivity options, the digital divide in the rural areas of South Africa continue to widen as most communities struggle to access stable internet connectivity, if any at all.

MetroWired plays a vital role in addressing these challenges with our enterprise value-add and top-tier certified partnership status with Huawei Technologies.

This partnership gives us access to coveted global commercial and technical resources that dedicate the most professional services and technical support available to our customers.

For example: MetroWired played a key role in the City of Johannesburg’s (COJ) initiative, as part of the COJ’s Smart City project, to provide free and reliable connectivity to high density areas.

MetroWired was instrumental in the delivery of the design, planning and execution of connectivity through the Wi-Fi 6 technology in and around Johannesburg.

Connectivity alone isn’t sufficient, however; the other alarming constant is the exorbitant price of data for the average South African.

South Africans pay around R85 per gigabyte (GB) of data, which ranks as the world’s most expensive mobile data pricing, according to the Worldwide Mobile Data Pricing 2021 report.

The City of Tshwane, having rolled out their public Wi-Fi project with services such as a virtual academy to assist high school students with lessons and exams, is also seeing an emerging trend of citizens gathering outside municipal offices and other public service offices simply to access affordable Wi-Fi.

MetroWired’s Communities Wi-Fi programme

For MetroWired, its Communities Wi-Fi programme is not a tick-box exercise.

The programme considers the global SDG’s and the country’s vision for digital inclusion, aligning itself to the intended outcomes of these interventions through the implementation of a robust Wi-Fi programme aimed specifically at communities.

“We seek to deliver on every outlined outcome by rolling out services that will meet or surpass the expectations outlined in the commitments our country has made,” says Shezi.

“The partners we have chosen for this programme are global industry experts and have the type of infrastructure and services MetroWired believes in to deliver on our promise.”

“We pride ourselves on the quality of the Wi-Fi projects we have undertaken thus far and are equally excited with what we have in the pipeline for future rollouts to enable tomorrow.”

