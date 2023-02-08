85% off Tinder subscriptions on the Carry1st Shop

The Carry1st Shop is offering huge discounts on Tinder subscriptions to help you find love this Valentine’s Day.

Thanks to the Carry1st Shop, you can get up to 85% off in-app pricing when subscribing to Tinder Gold and Tinder+ this February.

You will only pay the following prices for a month-long subscription:

Tinder Gold – R120

Tinder+ – R80

What’s more – even after February, shoppers can get Tinder vouchers cheaper on the Carry1st Shop than on the Tinder app.

How to get the discounts

To take advantage of these epic deals, you must first visit shop.carry1st.com and search for the Tinder specials through the website’s search feature.

Once you’ve found the promoted deals, you must enter the phone number associated with your Tinder account to continue.

Follow the steps provided to make payment for your preferred deal, and once this is complete, the Carry1st Shop will send you a verification email.

Finally, open this email and click on the verification link – when you next open the app, your chosen Tinder subscription will automatically be applied.

Better discounts for MyBroadband readers

The Carry1st Shop is offering MyBroadband readers even more value this February.

You can get a further 5% off Tinder Gold and Tinder+ by using the code BROADBAND5 at checkout.

This means that when you combine the existing deals with this extra discount, you will only pay 10% of the usual price for these popular subscriptions.

We have highlighted what Tinder Gold and Tinder+ each offer below.

Tinder+ (Get the deal)

Unlimited likes

Rewind your like or nope

Passport around the world

No ads

Tinder Gold (Get the deal)

Unlimited likes

Rewind your like or nope

Passport around the world

No ads

5 free super likes per week

1 free boost per week

See who likes you

Get top picks

There has never been a better time to find love with the Carry1st Shop this February.

Click here to get your Tinder subscription discount from the Carry1st Shop.