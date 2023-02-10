Cloud and Security Conference 2023 – Become a sponsor

MyBroadband’s Cloud and Security Conference 2023 will take place on 8 June 2023 – providing industry-leading insights into fields like cloud, backup, data centre, hosting, and security.

Not only is this a must-attend event for anyone working in the cloud industry; it also provides an excellent opportunity to promote your brand through various sponsorship packages.

As a sponsor of South Africa’s premier cloud event, you will benefit from exceptional brand exposure, as the event will be attended by the IT industry’s most influential executives and professionals.

There is high demand for these sponsorship opportunities, with companies like BCX, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, CipherWave, and VMware already confirming themselves as sponsors at the event.

If you would like your company to be promoted at the top cloud event in South Africa, contact Cara Muller to learn more.

About the event

The Cloud and Security Conference 2023 will be hosted by radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou, who is also well-known for hosting What’s Next on MyBroadband.

Aki will be joined by South Africa’s top ICT executives and experts, who will present on the following topics:

Cloud Computing

Data Backup and Disaster Recovery

Data Centres and Hosting

Virtualisation

Cloud Security

Women in Tech

Event delegates can also forge new relationships and reinforce existing bonds by networking at the event.

“The Cloud and Security Conference 2023 will be the best version of the annual event yet,” said Muller.

“We are excited to host South Africa’s top cloud experts and executives, and look forward to working with our sponsors to maximise the value they receive from the event.”

Contact Cara Muller to learn more about becoming a sponsor.