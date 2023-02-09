Vito Solutions – Excellent IT Cloud Solutions and IT Talent for global businesses

Vito Solutions is one of South Africa’s leading IT Solutions and IT Talent services companies and is passionate about helping corporate and mid-sized businesses grow.

This IT services provider was established in 2013 and is partnered with Microsoft, allowing it to offer the company’s elite Azure Cloud Solutions.

Team Vito also prides itself on its highly skilled IT Talent division that offers team augmentation services for improved efficiency to companies undertaking complex operations.

Thanks to these and other stellar offerings, Vito Solutions successfully serves companies such as – amongst others – the Sanlam group, Pepkor and Voss as clients.

Microsoft IT Cloud Solutions

The IT Solutions offered by Vito Solutions include data analytics, cyber security, custom development, and cloud solutions – all of which will reduce your operational costs.

These services are centred around Microsoft Intelligent Cloud, a suite of technologies that furnishes businesses with the tools and infrastructure needed to expand and grow.

Microsoft Azure:

Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform:

Vito Solutions boasts specialisations in the following Microsoft Cloud technologies:

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform Power BI Azure Data Lake Azure Synapse Analytics Azure Stream Analytics Azure Purview Azure Databricks SQL Server Cosmos DB Azure AI

Azure Sentinel

Through these technologies, Vito Solutions helps companies to scale their resources to adapt to business demands – letting these organisations rapidly develop and deploy innovative new solutions to stay relevant in an ever-changing market.

Vito Solutions ensures your data is protected, too, courtesy of an impressive suite of Microsoft Cloud security features that make cyber threats a non-issue.

Thanks to this security, project teams using Microsoft Intelligent Cloud can make the most of its communication tools, – such as Teams and SharePoint – without concern for their security.

Finding the right IT Talent with IT Team Augmentation

Vito Solutions’ Team Augmentation services are equally popular, as they help companies tackle intensive projects more efficiently.

The service involves Vito Solutions providing companies with access to skilled IT professionals who will work closely with in-house teams on a project-to-project basis. The result is that each project is completed on time and within budget.

These professionals also bring specialised expertise to the table and let companies adjust their team sizes based on their needs and desired goals.

Risk mitigation is a key part of this enhanced flexibility, too, as companies can staff projects with the best possible professionals capable of resolving any issues that arise.

Ultimately, team augmentation allows companies to get the best professionals for the job while reducing costs.

Whether you’re interested in embracing Microsoft Intelligent Cloud Solutions or want to leverage elite IT Team Augmentation services, Vito Solutions has you covered.

Click here to take your business to the next level with Vito Solutions