SYSPRO launches global vendor program with new partnerships

SYSPRO has launched a suite of certified and vertically-integrated Independent Software Vendor (ISV) solutions to provide customers with choice, flexibility, and a competitive edge.

These solutions are thanks to SYSPRO’s partnerships with many new vendors to expand and complement its existing ISV offering across specific enterprise business processes.

SYSPRO works with these software vendors to deliver scalable, perfect-fit business solutions quickly and precisely.

“A rich ecosystem of complementary ISV solutions provides added value to businesses that use an ERP application,” said SYSPRO Chief Product Officer Paulo De Matos.

“It lets them choose specific solutions rather than undertaking heavy customisations of their ERP system.”

De Matos also noted that “it is vital to invest in an industry-built ERP system that acts as a platform and allows easy integration of third-party solutions.”

Vetted vendors

“Each ISV experiences a deep vetting process in order to be certified into the program, where they then work closely with our team of product experts to ensure compatibility and fit of the solution,” said De Matos.

After being vetted, the top ISV solutions across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions were selected to join the SYSPRO program.

Here are the ISV solutions that were certified to join SYSPRO’s program:

TIE Kinetix – Provides an Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solution that helps businesses exchange all documentation electronically.

– Provides an Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solution that helps businesses exchange all documentation electronically. riteSCAN – A simple plug-and-play mobile warehouse management solution developed for SYSPRO by riteSOFT

– A simple plug-and-play mobile warehouse management solution developed for SYSPRO by riteSOFT Prophix – Built to integrate easily with a variety of databases, flat files, external data sources, and other formats, offering direct access to the SYSPRO ERP system.

– Built to integrate easily with a variety of databases, flat files, external data sources, and other formats, offering direct access to the SYSPRO ERP system. CADTALK – Flexible solution used to automate the engineering to manufacturing hand-off transformation of bill of materials (BOMs) from virtually any CAD, PDM, or PLM application into a format compatible with popular ERP applications for manufacturing routings.

– Flexible solution used to automate the engineering to manufacturing hand-off transformation of bill of materials (BOMs) from virtually any CAD, PDM, or PLM application into a format compatible with popular ERP applications for manufacturing routings. CADLink – A Qbuild solution that streamlines the product development process by integrating your CAD/PDM/PLM system with SYSPRO ERP.

– A Qbuild solution that streamlines the product development process by integrating your CAD/PDM/PLM system with SYSPRO ERP. ZAP – A data hub that provides an extensive set of pre-built analytics mapped to critical functional areas within SYSPRO.

Each of these solutions expands SYSPRO’s existing ISV offering to form a global product suite that provides everything businesses with ERPs need.

Furthermore, SYSPRO will continue building a connected community of ISV partners that will complement its evolving product roadmap and enhance the SYSPRO solution.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specialising in key manufacturing and distribution industries.

It is a trusted advisor to more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries and has 40 years of experience addressing unique industry needs to enable its customers to adapt and grow easily.

SYSPRO’s evolving solutions align with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers to secure a digital future.

