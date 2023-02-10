Upgrade your entertainment with the ColoVu 4K media box

The ColoVu 4K Google-Certified Android TV Box is the perfect choice if you want to upgrade your viewing experience.

Media boxes allow users to watch on-demand content such as series and movies, and only require an Internet connection to turn any TV into a Smart TV.

When shopping for a media box, the ColoVu 4K should be high on any South African’s list – thanks to its impressive hardware and features, which we detail below.

What the ColoVu 4K offers

ColoVu studied the media box market to learn what customers prefer, and the ColoVu 4K results from this research.

This media box is small and compact, making it easy to place anywhere, and both the box and the remote feature a sleek modern design.

The ColoVu 4K also boasts a wide range of ports, including a USB-A, an SD Card slot for direct media playback, an SPDIF/Optical port, an Audio/Visual port, a single HDMI 2.1 port, and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

This Gigabit Ethernet port offers outstanding connectivity speeds, and the ColoVu 4K has built-in Wi-Fi support for added convenience.

The ColoVu 4K supports Chromecast, too, and has integrated Google Assistant thanks to its Android operating system – giving you many accessibility features to choose from.

These features are then supported by the ColoVu 4K’s impressive hardware:

Quad-Core 1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 CPU

ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU

2GB DDR4 RAM

8GB eMMC

This hardware enables the ColoVu 4K to run content at 4K resolution and support HDR10 and Dolby Audio for the ultimate viewing experience.

Streaming and entertainment

The ColoVu 4K comes equipped with all your favourite entertainment apps, including YouTube, Showmax, DStv Now, Netflix, Prime Video, Google Play Movies, and Google Play Music.

You can also pick from a host of other apps available on the Google Play Store – the choices are endless.

The media box’s controller then has four dedicated buttons for YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and Google Play – making it even easier to navigate to these popular services.

With the remote or Google Assistant, you’ll be able to navigate the ColoVu 4K’s elegant and easy-to-understand UI, which runs smoothly and cleanly.

Availability

To upgrade your viewing experience and access to the most popular streaming apps in 4K, get the ColoVu 4K Google-Certified Android TV Box today.

Click here to see the ColoVu 4K on Takealot.