What’s Next with Aki – 3 million views and growing

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, South Africa’s most popular technology talk show, has achieved over 3 million views – and continues to grow from strength to strength.

The show achieved its first million views in the year it was launched – 2020 – before reaching its 2 million and 3 million view milestones in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

This shows that What’s Next is growing rapidly and continues to be a great source of insights from South Africa’s most influential ICT figures.

Experts who have appeared on the show include Michael Jordaan of Montegray Capital, Magda Wierzycka of Sygnia, Shameel Joosub of Vodacom, and Godfrey Motsa of MTN South Africa.

The show is hosted by Aki Anastasiou, who is a well-known technology influencer and radio and TV presenter.

Aki’s engaging interview style is a big reason for What’s Next’s success, as is the quality of the show’s guests.

How to watch What’s Next

What’s Next comprises the many seasons of the core talk show, as well as a variety of topic-specific seasons – such as What’s Next in Cloud, What’s Next in Finance, What’s Next in Security, and Driving Sustainability.

All of these shows are available across the full range of What’s Next platforms:

You can also listen to What’s Next episodes on Spotify and SoundCloud.

If you would like to take part in What’s Next, contact the MyBroadband marketing team.