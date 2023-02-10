Get up to 90% off great experiences with VodaPay this weekend

VodaPay is the ultimate super app that gives you a free digital wallet and lets you pay your bills, send money, get great deals, and much more.

One of the coolest features on VodaPay is the Experiences tab which gives you big discounts on a wide range of exciting experiences.

These experiences range from tours of scenic and historical locations to exciting activities like deep-sea fishing, off-road 4×4 adventures and even shark cage diving.

You can get great deals on these experiences no matter which mobile provider you are with – all you need to do is download VodaPay.

In the future, VodaPay plans to implement an ‘advance’ payment feature for these experiences, which will let customers enjoy their experiences now and pay later.

How it works

Booking a life-changing experience with VodaPay couldn’t be easier:

Download VodaPay from your Apple App Store, Huawei AppGallery or Google Play Store Register your profile Search for Experiences and browse a wide range of available experiences and make a booking to enjoy massive discounts.

Big deals this weekend

VodaPay is offering various exciting deals this weekend – including up to 90% off certain experiences.

This weekend’s best deals are listed below:

36% off a half-day spa at Mangwanani

42% off a 2-night Cape Town – MSC Cruise for two

R201 off the finest wines from Limited Wines