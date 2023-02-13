Industry-leading Bolton Technical thrilled to launch updated signal boosting range in Africa

With best-in-class, commercial-grade cell phone signal boosters designed to meet the needs of thousands of South Africans, Wilson Electronics’ line of cellular amplifiers is the solution for businesses and fleets struggling to stay connected due to weak or non-existent indoor cellular coverage.

Wilson Electronics revealed the exciting new look for WilsonPro and weBoost amplifiers for the African region, in-line with its ongoing rebranding and positioning endeavours in the U.S.A.

The updated products have a modern, minimalistic look and feel, providing a simplistic, straightforward amplifier product to the end user.

These products are engineered to seamlessly plug and play for consistently stronger cellular signal without needing any programming or interface setup by the end user.

Wilson Electronics has been an industry leader in cellular repeater technology for 35 years, and has teams comprised of innovative engineers and inspired designers that continually improve and create new wireless communications technology.

At all times, the emphasis is on improving and rectifying weak points in current RF system designs, which has led Wilson to becoming a pioneer in 5G booster technology across the globe.

The Exciting NEW Look of WilsonPro

Featuring updated componentry, WilsonPro’s boosters have been re-engineered to increase performance and maximise output.

The new boosters come with an easy to mount bracket on the back of the amplifier and rubber grips to avoid surface scratching.

Another key feature on the updated look is that both input and output ports are located on the same end of the booster – improving ease of installation.

The light interface has been updated to be a minimalistic sleek feature on the front end.

Product Highlights:

Improves 2G, 3G, 4G signal in buildings up to 500sqm

Boosts Voice and Data cellular signal on 900Mhz, 1800Mhz, and 2100Mhz

Works on all cellular devices and all major South African mobile network operators

Sold as a complete kit – all parts are included for easy installation.

Approved by ICASA

The WilsonPro A500 is a sleek amplifier that brings existing cell signal indoors, providing incredible utility while fitting with any discerning home décor.

From its sleek, cast aluminium booster to the universal appeal of its stylish inside antenna options, the WilsonPro A500 is a natural fit with contemporary décor.

Product Highlights:

Improves 2G, 3G, 4G signal in buildings up to 1000sqm

Boosts Voice and Data cellular signal on 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100Mhz

Works on all cellular devices and all major South African mobile network operators

Sold as a complete kit – all parts are included for easy installation.

ICASA approved

The WilsonPro A1000 benefits from improved aesthetics to complement contemporary décor.

This is evidenced by the anodized-gray and powder-coated-black aluminum covers and its stylish antenna options.

The Exciting NEW Look of weBoost

The sleek, metallic red exterior of the AM100-Pro isn’t just for show – the unique fin design also increases surface area ensuring peak performance.

It’s designed to displace any excess heat too – increasing output performance.

Product Highlights:

Boosts 2G, 3G, 4G signal in any vehicle

Boosts Voice and Data cellular signal on 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100Mhz

Works on all cellular devices and all major South African mobile network operators

Sold as a complete kit – all parts are included for easy installation.

We know just how important it is to stay connected on the road – not just in emergencies, but to keep an eye on your fleet as well.

Bolton Technical’s new range of trucker antennas promise everything you need – strength, innovation, hassle-free installation, and power:

The Bolton Technical Blade is a high-performing, commercial-grade, 5G-capable cellular truck antenna.

At just over half a meter tall, it is discreet but very functional for all signal environments.

Extremely customizable, it’s perfect for any sized truck – from bakkies to 18-wheelers and everything in between.

Poor Cell Signal Causes

Poor cellular coverage is caused by many factors, including insufficient infrastructure coverage across the country, distance from the cell tower, tower load, continuous loadshedding wreaking havoc on towers, and other barriers blocking cellular signals such as building material or mountains and valleys.

About Bolton Technical

Bolton Technical, sole agent for Wilson Electronics brands of weBoost and WilsonPro in the African region, has been integrating and supplying cell phone signal booster solutions since 2017, fulfilling the ever-increasing demand for improved cellular coverage in buildings and vehicles.

Bolton Technical is a giant in the field of cellular components and a leading supplier of RF accessories, antennas, and cables.

Bolton Technical’s footprint is extensive, with world class distribution hubs in the USA and South Africa.

Bolton Technical operates in 12 other African countries, and also exports to Canada and Australia.

For an expert consultation, contact Bolton Technical’s Johannesburg-based customer support team on [email protected] or call 011 749 3085.