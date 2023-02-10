Save big on digital vouchers like Uber Eats and Showmax on Carry1st Shop

The Carry1st Shop is the best place for South Africans to find big discounts on their favourite digital goods and services.

This intuitive online store gives you access to daily essentials, lifestyle products, and entertainment content at reduced prices through over 60 popular and safe payment methods.

Even better news is that the Carry1st Shop is now running a big Valentine’s Day promotion, where you can get a 10% discount on a wide selection of gift vouchers.

This will make it more affordable to spoil your loved ones with the gifts they deserve.

These 10% discounts will run from 8-14 February and will include the following stores and services:

Uber

Uber Eats

Showmax

Sorbet

Makro

Pick n Pay

Whether you’re shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts or just want to stream a great movie on the special day – the Carry1st Shop has you covered.

MyBroadband readers get more value

MyBroadband readers can benefit from even more value from the Carry1st Shop this Valentine’s Day.

During the promotional period, MyBroadband readers can use the promo code BROADBAND10 to get an additional 10% discount on all purchases.

We have listed five of our favourite Valentine’s Day voucher discounts below.

Note that the prices listed are without the additional discount you can get with the BROADBAND10 promo code.

Pick n Pay R50 Voucher – R45 (save R5)

Showmax 1-month subscription – R89 (save R10)

Uber R200 Voucher – R180 (save R20)

Makro R250 Voucher – R225 (save R25)

Sorbet R500 Voucher – R450 (save R50)